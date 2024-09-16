Fire crews face several challenges at Manchester Street fire including dogs, puppies, no sprinkers

Firefighters on the fire escape while evacuating a building at 83 Manchester St. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters were out on several calls Monday afternoon when a reported building fire came in for 83 Manchester St.

The building is located one block from fire headquarters, however the apparatus assigned to that station were in different parts of the city when the call came in.

Crews arrived reporting smoke showing from a large multi-unit brick building and began stretching hose lines and establishing water supply.

JEFFREY HASTINGS JEFFREY HASTINGS JEFFREY HASTINGS

Firefighters made entry to the front and back of the building and began evacuations and located the fire. Firefighters were challenged by several aggressive dogs, and residents evacuating several newborn puppies.

Truck 1 attempted to set up in the alley however a resident’s car blocked the alley and his keys were still in the apartment.

The fire was quickly knocked down and crews worked to evacuate smoke from the halls and apartments.

The building has dozens of apartments and due to the age of the building does not have sprinklers.

The fire is under investigation, but initial information gathered at the scene is that it may have started as a stove fire.