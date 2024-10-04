Fire damages home on Straw Road

Resources: Engines 6,5,11,2,4,10,8 and a Goffstown pump. Trucks 6,1,7. Rescue 1, Battalion  Chief1, ALS2, Fire prevention units K1 and K4 

Description of Incident: At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 a call for a building fireat 477 Straw Road was dispatched. As crews arrived they found a single family home with extremely  heavy fire coming from the entire left side of the building.

The fire had self-vented and was coming out of the front, side and rear of the house approximately 35 feet above the roof. The  house had an extremely steep and narrow driveway making access difficult.

Engine 5 made  it up the driveway and proceeded to mount an aggressive attack moving from the exterior and  pushing into the building. Multiple hand lines were deployed for attack as well as egress  protection. Truck crews opened the roof for ventilation. Fire crews made a great stop against  adverse conditions. Under control was called and all companies cleared at approximately  11 p.m. 

Civilian Injuries:

Emergency Service Injuries:

Special Circumstances: Steep Driveway with difficult access, Very limited water supply  Fire Cause: Under investigation 

Estimated Dollar Loss: $275,000 

