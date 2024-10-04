Fire damages home on Straw Road

File Photo

Resources: Engines 6,5,11,2,4,10,8 and a Goffstown pump. Trucks 6,1,7. Rescue 1, Battalion Chief1, ALS2, Fire prevention units K1 and K4

Description of Incident: At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 a call for a building fireat 477 Straw Road was dispatched. As crews arrived they found a single family home with extremely heavy fire coming from the entire left side of the building.

The fire had self-vented and was coming out of the front, side and rear of the house approximately 35 feet above the roof. The house had an extremely steep and narrow driveway making access difficult.

Engine 5 made it up the driveway and proceeded to mount an aggressive attack moving from the exterior and pushing into the building. Multiple hand lines were deployed for attack as well as egress protection. Truck crews opened the roof for ventilation. Fire crews made a great stop against adverse conditions. Under control was called and all companies cleared at approximately 11 p.m.

Civilian Injuries: 0

Emergency Service Injuries: 0

Special Circumstances: Steep Driveway with difficult access, Very limited water supply Fire Cause: Under investigation

Estimated Dollar Loss: $275,000