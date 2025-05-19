Fire damages Page Street fitness business

A fire did about $140,000 in damage to Peak Recovery & Health Center at 880 Page St. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire officials credit quick action by a fitness/rehab center manager that helped reduce damage to the building after a fire broke out inside the multi-business warehouse.

According to Battalion Chief Robert Plantier, the fire was called in at 11:42 a.m. by a manager at Granite State Fitness/Peak Recovery & Health Center, which originated with a sauna in the rear of the building. According to Chief Ryan Cashin at the scene, that manager also used a chemical fire extinguisher and cut off power to the building, actions which greatly reduced the overall damage.

The building, which also houses Ted Herbert Music School and Granite State Fitness, incurred smoke and fire damage estimated at about $140,000 by fire officials.

According to Plantier, the sauna in the rear of the building was the source of the fire. Engine 8 arrived first and deployed a 1 ¾ inch hand line into the front door of the business.

The rest of the arriving companies deployed to the roof as well as the rear of the occupancy and stretched backup lines into the building through the rear door and the front door. Crews knocked the fire down and proceeded to overhaul the fire area.

The building sustained heavy smoke damage throughout, and moderate fire damage in the rear of the unit. Crews ventilated the building and companies cleared the scene leaving the investigation to Fire Prevention.

Plantier reported that there was some difficulty in ventilating the building due to the lack of windows. One firefighter suffered a head injury requiring stitches.

Firefighters worked to evacuate smoke from inside Granite State Fitness following a fire on May 19, 2025. Photo/Carol Robidoux