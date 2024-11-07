Fire department seeks information about series of same day small fires in close proximity

File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire officials are investigating a series of small fires that happened Wednesday Nov. 6 within a relatively small window of time in similar locations – the area of Rimmon Acres and Waterford Place.

Description of Incident: On Nov. 6 at approximately 4:48 p.m. Manchester Fire units responded to a small outdoor fire in the area of Waterford Place. A short time later at approximately 5:52 p.m., units responded to the same location for another small outside fire. A third fire was reported at 7:09 p.m. in the same general area. These fires were all small and extinguished quickly by crews. This same day there were two car fires reported in this same location. Manchester Fire was only called to one of the car fires.

At approximately 11:59 p.m. another pile of outdoor debris was reported to be on fire in the area of Rimmon Acres. This fire took crews a couple hours to bring under control due to the remote location and thick debris pile.

There were no injuries or property damage reported from these fires.

The Manchester Fire Department Fire Marshals Office and the Manchester Police Department are investigating these fires because of the close time frames and similar locations. We are asking the public to please call the Manchester Fire Department or the Manchester Police Department if they have any information about these fires or if they see something suspicious.