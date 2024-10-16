Fire destroys Clay Street garage, vehicles inside

Firefighters on the scene at 684 Clay St. The garage was a total loss. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Address: 684 Clay St

684 Clay St Dispatch: 17:44

17:44 Under Control: 18:04

18:04 Resources: Engines 7,11,10, Engines 8, 9 as RIC engines, Truck 1 and 7, R1, Squad 1, Battalion Chief 1, ALS 2, Fire Investigator K1

Description of Incident: Manchester Fire was dispatched for a building fire in the area of Somerville and Belmont streets. Engine 7 and Truck 7 were first on scene and confirmed a working fire in a detached garage behind 684 Clay St.

Crews made a quick attack on the fire and kept it from spreading to 684 Clay St which was the residential structure next to it. The garage and two vehicles were heavily damaged. The residential structure sustained damage to the siding due to the intense heat of the fire. The garage is considered a total loss.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: One firefighter with minor knee sprain.

Special Circumstances: Limited access for crews to the building of origin.

Fire Cause: At this time the fire remains under investigation, however there is no evidence, physical or circumstantial to suggest an intentionally set fire

Estimated Dollar Loss: $60,000

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Steve DesRuisseaux