2 dead in Brown Avenue camper fire

Heavy fire engulfed a trailer on Brown Avenue. Photo/Manchester Information

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people have died in a blaze inside a camper on Brown Avenue.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin and Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr announce a joint investigation is underway after an camper fire. Multiple people are deceased.

At 8 p.m. today, Feb. 6, 2025, members of the Manchester Fire Department responded to a report of an recreational vehicle on fire at 1670 Brown Ave. The first arriving crews reported heavy fire coming from the RV and began efforts to extinguish the flames. The fire was determined to be under control at 8:30 p.m.

Two people, an adult male and an adult female, were located in the bedroom area of the RV. The victims will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to verify their identity and confirm their cause and manner of death.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Manchester Fire Department and the Manchester Police Department are actively investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.Fire Cause: Under investigation