Fisher Cats have now held opponents scoreless for 30 straight innings

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-30) picked up its third straight shutout victory against the Altoona Curve (24-30) at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night, winning 2-0. New Hampshire held Altoona to three hits and set a new franchise record with 30.0 consecutive scoreless frames, dating back to Sunday, June 1, in Hartford. Fisher Cats starter Juaron Watts-Brown posted six, one-hit innings to build on New Hampshire’s season-best four game winning streak.

Watts-Brown (W, 1) brought a no-hitter into the top of the fifth inning before Altoona catcher Wyatt Hendrie dribbled a two-out single to center field. The righty faced the minimum in the top of the sixth to complete six scoreless innings with five punchouts.

New Hampshire starters have combined for 18-2/3 scoreless innings in the series between Ryan Watson, Devereaux Harrison and Watts-Brown. Watson allowed two hits in 6-2/3 blank frames on Tuesday night before Harrison dealt six, two-hit innings on Wednesday.

Righty relievers Nate Garkow and Alex Amalfi (S, 3)followed by keeping the Curve off the board for the final three frames. Garkow worked around a fielding error that opened the top of the seventh and responded with a flyout and a pair of groundouts to strand the runner on third. After allowing a one-out double in the ninth, Amalfi completed the six-out save with back-to-back strikeouts to polish off the Cats fourth win in a row.

New Hampshire second baseman Eddinson Paulino and left fielder Gabriel Martinez led the way offensively by combining for four extra base hits across the first four innings. In his first game back since May 11, Martinez posted a pair of doubles in New Hampshire’s win.

For the fifth straight game, New Hampshire jumped on the scoreboard first, thanks to Paulino’s lead-off triple. After Paulino’s wall-ball to left-center, designated hitter Charles McAdoo picked him up on a sacrifice fly to left field, and the Cats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

New Hampshire added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Martinez tucked a two-out double down the left field line. Center fielder Devonte Brown followed by poking a single to left field to plate Martinez from second and it gave New Hampshire a 2-0 advantage.

New Hampshire’s Rafael Sánchez (1-3, 5.75 ERA) is on the bump for his 11th start of the year in the Friday night contest, while Altoona sends Cy Nielson (1-2, 6.00 ERA) to the mound for his 16th appearance and second start of the season.