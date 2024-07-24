Fisher Cats play a weekday matinee for the regional summer camps

Happy campers: A beautiful day at the ball park for kids from 35 camps around New England. Photo/Nate Mapplethorpe

MANCHESTER, NH – The concept of playing a matinee baseball game for kids attending summer camps has a long history in Minor League Baseball, which tends to be—on the whole—more family-friendly and community-based than Major League ball.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats hosted the Reading Fightin Phils, as well as more than 35 summer camps throughout New England, on Wednesday for a 12:05 p.m. start at Delta Dental Stadium.

On an overcast afternoon in the Queen City, the stadium lit up with a colorful array of T-shirts, identifying campers and counselors with their respective organizations.

And there was no shortage of cheering and chanting and general exuberance from the young fans.

“I love the energy,” said the on-field emcee, the inimitable Andrew Marais. “If this place had a roof, it would be gone.”

It’s all about the energy during summer camp day. Photo/Nate Mapplthorpe

Fisher Cats president Rick Brenner said that a lot goes into the planning of Camp Days on an organizational level, starting by examining the team’s home schedule and finding games that will work with the summer camps in the region.

Then the Fisher Cats’ promotions and ticket sales crew take charge, reaching out to the summer camps and offering group pricing packages to bring the kids to the ballpark.

“We have a fabulous group of people who sell tickets, and they have great relationships with the camps,” said Brenner.

Bringing the younger crowd to the ballpark also reinforces the Fisher Cats’ organizational ethos.

“At its essence, it is a part of being a community-based, family-friendly organization,” Brenner said. “It’s a great thing to provide an affordable, fun opportunity for these camps to come out and enjoy a game. It’s a win-win.”

Cilck through gallery of Casey the bat dog. Photos/Nate Mapplethorpe

But none of this happens without the hard work of the Fisher Cats employees, working from safety to concessions, something Brenner said he does not take for granted. “I am so privileged to work with everyone here. I’m proud of everything that they do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brenner’s dog, Casey, who fetches the Fisher Cats players’ bats in the bottom of the first inning and returns them to the dugout—the astute baseball fan will understand the reference to the Ernest Lawrence Thayer poem—was far and beyond one of the favorites with the young campers.

While the Fisher Cats dropped the game to the Fightin Phils, 7-0, it is safe to say that the experience of watching professional baseball often transcends the box score.

“It is great to see the camp counselors and the kids having a good time at the ballpark,” said Marais.

And from the searing headache this crotchety old reporter suffered while leaving the game, after rounds and rounds of ear-piercing pre-teen screaming, I would say that the crowd, indeed, enjoyed the game.

The Fisher Cats will host a second Camp Day on Aug. 7 against the Erie SeaWolves with the first pitch, again, scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Tickets are still available.