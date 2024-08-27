Former Fisher Cat makes major league history

BOSTON – On Monday, former New Hampshire Fisher Cat Danny Jansen became the first player in the 153-year history of Major League Baseball to play for both teams in the same game.

On June 26, Jansen came up to the plate for the Toronto Blue Jays in a game against the Boston Red Sox. He fouled off a pitch just before that game was delayed and eventually postponed due to rain. That game resumed on Monday, but not before Jansen had been traded to the Red Sox on July 27.

Dalton Varsho pinch hit for the Blue Jays in the place of Jansen once play resumed, with Jansen taking over as the catcher for the Red Sox. Although Varsho struck out swinging, the scorebook credited Varsho with the strikeout rather than Jansen due to MLB Rule 9.15 (b).

The Blue Jays won that game, 4-1 with Jansen collecting a single for the Red Sox in the fifth inning. Toronto won the regularly schedule game against Boston later that night, 7-3.

Jansen was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2013 and played for New Hampshire in 2017. During his tenure for the Fisher Cats, he appeared in 52 games, going 52-for-179 (.291) with two home runs, 20 RBI and 22 walks.