Former President Bill Clinton campaigns in Nashua

Former President Clinton speaking at the Get Out the Vote rally at Nashua Community College. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

NASHUA, NH – Former President Bill Clinton was in Nashua Sunday to campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket and New Hampshire Democrats. The 42nd President appeared before a crowd of about 500 gathered in the Nashua Community College gymnasium. He appeared in NH on the last weekend before election day to help drive Democratic turnout.

Clinton has a long history with Granite State and New Hampshire’s Democratic party establishment. His 1992 NH Primary race earned him the “Comeback Kid” nickname and began decades-long friendships. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and her husband Bill are two friends who were in attendance. The Senator kicked off the slate of speeches.

“This may be the most important election of our lifetime. You know, we say that every election. But I think this year, it really is true. Because we have a choice between two very different ideas for the future of America in this election,” said Shaheen.

Gubernatorial candidate Joyce Craig spoke next and described Clinton’s history with NH saying, “President Clinton knows a thing or two about tough races. Here in New Hampshire, during the 1992 primary, he defied expectations. He understands the importance of working for every vote. And right here in our state, the “comeback kid” started to build momentum that would take him all the way to the White House. President Clinton led our nation for eight successful years, focusing on issues like public education and growing an economy that works for our middle class.”

Congresswoman Annie Kuster took to the podium to a loud and enthusiastic round of applause from the crowd as they acknowledged the end of her time serving in Congress. After pausing to take in the moment she said, “Thank you, It has been a tremendous honor to represent you in Congress for the past 12 years.”

Discussing Clinton she said, “The fact is he’s still at it, he’s still winning elections for us, for America, and he’s still bringing that Southern charm. We’re down to the wire. It’s going to take each and It’s going to take each and every single one of us to send Kamala Harris to the White House.”

















Former Governor John Lynch began by acknowledging and thanking President Joe Biden for his service to the country. “l want to take a minute to thank President Joe Biden for all that he has done. Through his decades of help and service, he always, always, always put his country ahead of himself,” said Lynch

Moving on to the race he expressed his support for Maggie Goodlander and Joyce Craig by saying, “I have been involved in the New Hampshire elections for 50 years. And I’ll tell you, Maggie Goodlander is one of the best candidates I have met in those 50 years. Joyce Craig is also one of those individuals. And as Jean Shaheen said, my choice is also Joyce. I am truly in awe of Maggie Goodlander. She has dedicated her life to public service.”

Congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander followed Lynch.

“President Clinton, he is the greatest explainer-in-chief that America has ever known. He’s explained to us some of the most important things our country could ever know. Things that the American people must know, especially right now in this moment. He’s taught us that there’s nothing wrong in America that can’t be cured with what’s right, right here in America. And he’s taught us something that I think about every single day. That elections, at the bottom line, they’re job interviews. We the people, we’re the employers, we’re the boss, and we’re calling the shots,” Goolander said.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan made the connection between the campaign and New Hampshire values.

“For eight years, Donald Trump has consumed our politics and divided our country. That can end on Tuesday. The time has come for us to turn the page, and that starts with electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States. Kamala Harris is having a campaign that embodies our live-free-or-die values. We say live free or die because the world’s greatest democracy has no use for a would-be autocrat who tried to overturn our elections. Here, we believe in the government of, by, and for the people,” said Hassan.

Moving quickly into explainer-in-chief mode Clinton covered the policy and character differences distinguishing Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. In his nearly 45-minute speech, he covered tariffs, foreign affairs, Trump’s behavior, the preservation of democracy, energy policy, and many other topics.

“I’m pretty well qualified to have an opinion here. Not only because I had the job for eight years and it worked out pretty well for me. But because I’ve seen a lot. And I know who the candidates are,” said Clinton.

Referencing Trump’s “pointing gun barrels at Liz Cheney,” he said, “Donald Trump is closing his campaign just like he started it: carrying personal grievances and these bizarre conspiracy theories. He demeans and divides and he tries to keep all of us all torn up and upset. And when I was a little boy, my mother told me that if somebody tried to make me mad and keep me that way, they were not my friend.”

Expressing his frustration with the state of our politics he said, “It drives me crazy, the whole thing. Name the problem that a hateful social media post solved. Name me one angry falsehood that better educated a child. Name me one selfish, arrogant boast that ever created a new job,” Clinton said. “These rants about your enemies, they don’t do anything to build a country. And I’m really worried about this country.”