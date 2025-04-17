Founders Academy resumes in-person classes after closure due to ‘criminal threat’

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy, a public charter school serving students in grades 5-12, was closed Monday and students attended classes remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday after the school received a criminal threat.

Dean Cassie Hayes said the 400 students resumed classes Thursday at the 5 Perimeter Road school.

She declined to say why officials closed the school one day and had students attend remotely two other days this week but said there is a police investigation underway.

Hayes would not confirm reports Manchester Ink Link received that the school had received gun threats.

Manchester Ink Link in an email to Heather Hamel, public information officer for the Manchester Police Department, asked if the school had received a gun threat and was it credible.

In her emailed response, Hamel said that the police did “receive a report but could not substantiate the threat. I believe the school did choose to close but you will need to follow up with them since that would have been their decision. If the school wants to release something, they have a right to do so.”



According to the Manchester Police Department’s police log, on April 11, 2024 at 11:26 p.m., a “criminal threatening” complaint was filed with police at Founders Academy Foundation.

On April 14 at 10:38 a.m. and again on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 8:55 a.m., “special attention” was entered in the police log for the school.

Hayes, asked if the school had received previous threats, said as a public school with many students they “navigate challenges every day that we have to work through.”