Four finalists selected for New Hampshire’s 2025 Teacher of the Year

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Teacher of the Year selection committee is pleased to announce the four finalists for New Hampshire’s 2025 Teacher of the Year.

DeAngelis Dacey Barrett Gray

The finalists are:

Chelsea Barrett Viera teaches a self-contained autism classroom of students in grades 2-4 at Highland Goffe’s Falls Elementary School in Manchester. She has been teaching for 15 years. “My approach to learning is rooted in fostering a sense of community within my classroom, ensuring that students are deeply connected to the world around them, and utilizing standards and data to inform and enhance instruction,” said Barrett Viera.

Kristen Dacey is a first-grade teacher at Dr. Lewis F. Soule School in Salem. She has been teaching for 15 years. “I wholeheartedly believe that if we teach our students to strive for great days, to trust that there is sun on the other side of the clouds – even if we can’t see it – and to remember that challenging moments don’t define an entire day, then we will have succeeded,” said Dacey.

Candice DeAngelis is a Spanish teacher at Bedford High School. She has been teaching for 18 years. “I am a believer in telling students how much I appreciate them and creating silly moments within my teaching, all while immersing my students in language and curiosity for learning,” said DeAngelis.

Brian Gray was nominated as a Business Technology and Social Studies teacher at Sanborn Regional High School. In the fall, he will begin a new position as a technology teacher at Hampton Academy. He has been teaching for 16 years. “I am passionate about bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that my students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-evolving society,” said Gray.

“These four teachers are leaders in the field of education, with each of them understanding the need for school improvement, student engagement, bold visions and collective experience. Each year we are proud to recognize these true champions in education, and we are thrilled to showcase their passion and talent in the classroom,” said Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner and member of the Teacher of the Year Selection Committee.

The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will now schedule visits to observe each of the finalists in their classroom environment. An award winner will be announced in October.

“With a record number of educator renewals in the past three years, New Hampshire continues to attract qualified individuals into the field of education. New Hampshire’s Teacher of the Year program provides a platform for some of the state’s best educators to be recognized for their commitment to educational leadership. These finalists know the importance of lifelong learning, active listening and classroom collaboration, and we celebrate their many achievements,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.