Gameday Men’s Health in Nashua gives men a chance to get their mojo back

Clinical Director Nicole Biehle and General Manager Justin Veverka at Gameday Men’s Health in Nashua, NH, on July 3, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

NASHUA, NH – From Ponce de Leon searching for The Fountain of Youth, to Tom Brady switching to avocado ice cream, men have always looked for ways to thwart the effects of aging.

But there is a simpler solution for men looking to get their mojo back: It’s called science, according to the owners of a new male-focused business venture which opened up shop in Nashua in March.

It is a proven fact that men’s testosterone production begins to deplete after age 25, which can result in myriad symptoms, such as lower energy and libido, mood swings, weight gain, loss of muscle, and feelings of depression and anxiety.

However, men can now combat these symptoms and get back to their youthful levels of production with Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT). Gameday Men’s Health in Nashua, located at 169 DW Highway, has already helped more than 100 men return to the testosterone levels of their youth and improve the quality of their lives, according to clinic owners Mari-Briege Nalette and her husband Nick.

Run by general manager Justin Veverka and Clinic Director and a certified physician’s assistant Nicole Biehle who, along with Nick Nalette are military veterans — the staff is rounded out by Josie Marte, who is the phlebotomist and medical assistant at Gameday Men’s Health.

“Our goal in the Nashua community is to bring more awareness to men’s health, overall, and bringing that awareness to the general public is really gratifying,” said Nick Nalette, a Manchester-native.

For Veverka, who was the District Manager for GNC before jumping onboard at Gameday Men’s Health, the work is personal.

A combat veteran and competitive powerlifter, Veverka was experiencing symptoms of low testosterone five years ago when a friend at a VA hospital in Texas suggested he try TRT, and it changed his life.

“When I got on TRT, a lot of the issues in my life changed for the better. My relationship with my wife is better than ever. I felt better and younger again,” said Veverka, who grew up in Claremont, N.H.

Gameday Men’s Health is a nationwide franchise that was founded by Evan Miller, PhD, who was also experiencing low testosterone and dissatisfied with the treatment he was receiving. There are currently more than 350 Gameday Men’s Health clinics open nationwide and in Canada with more than 1,000 planned to open in the near-future.

Mari-Briege and Nick Nalette were seeking out health-focused opportunities to make a positive impact in the community when Nick heard about Gameday Men’s Health from a college friend, and the couple became interested in owning a franchise.

The Nalettes then began searching for someone to help kickstart the business and a mutual friend recommended Veverka, who was immediately on board. “I had the opportunity to get out of retail and into something I’m passionate about,” Veverka said.

While Gameday Men’s Health specializes in hormone replacement, they also offer services to men to help with weight loss, erectile performance, muscular-skeletal therapy and overall well-being.

The first consultation at Gameday is free. Patients can schedule an appointment, walk into Gameday and have their blood drawn by Marte, the in-house phlebotomist, to check their testosterone levels and wait in a “man cave” environment while the tests are run.

The process takes less than an hour, and when the results are returned, the patients will then meet with Biehle to discuss options for treatment.

“We want to build relationships with the guys who come in here,” said Nick Nalette. “We want to see how they’re doing, week by week, and build a rapport.”

That rapport is also paramount for Veverka, who said he knows every patient by name. “I’m talking from experience, and I’m really excited for them to feel like I felt when I started TRT. Everyone here gets a personal touch,” he said.

Of course, discussing personal health issues, particularly erectile performance, can be uncomfortable, which is something the staff at Gameday Men’s Health respect and try to accommodate.

“We understand that this can be uncomfortable, and it certainly is something that a lot of guys can have reservations about, so we try to make it as seamless, quick, easy and comfortable as possible,” said Nick Nalette. “We discuss the options because we truly believe this is something that can change your life.”

The price for treatment plans are individualized, and Gameday Men’s Health offers 15 percent discounts to veterans, police officers, fire fighters, first responders and teachers. “In the long run, the preventative maintenance you’re giving yourself is well-worth the costs,” Nick Nalette said.

Gameday Men’s Health has already reached out to the Nashua community, forming partnerships with the Nashua Silver Knights, Calm Down Spa and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). In 2026, they will also open a second clinic in Concord.

“We’re not looking to turn guys into Arnold Schwarzenegger,” said Nick Nalette. “The guys who come in here aren’t body builders. They’re just regular guys looking to get back into the game.”

To schedule a free test and consultation at Gameday Men’s Health, visit their website or call 603-945-4449.