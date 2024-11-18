Get or give help this Thanksgiving

In less than two weeks, we will once again be celebrating Thanksgiving. That once per year celebration of family, friends, football, and food…in some cases, lots of food!
We think of Thanksgiving as a time when we gather with family and friends and reminisce over the past year as well as Thanksgivings of the past, think about family and friends who are no longer with us, eat lots of turkey, and fall asleep.
But for the approximately 11,200 of the 115,474 residents of Manchester, Thanksgiving isn’t at all what we imagine. It’s a stressful time in which many families try to figure out how to provide that special meal, or any meal, for their families. Instead of reminiscing over the good things of the past year, they are worrying and feeling anxious about providing food.
I think that helping people in our community who are in need is essential for building a stronger, more compassionate society. When we support others – whether through time, resources, or kindness – we create a network of care that fosters unity and resilience. Addressing the needs of vulnerable individuals not only improves their lives but also uplifts the entire community, creating a sense of shared responsibility. Acts of kindness and generosity can break cycles of poverty and hardship, inspire others to give back, and ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, feels valued and supported. Together, we can make a lasting, positive impact.
With that in mind, I want to take this time to list some resources for food as well as places that may have Thanksgiving dinner, plus additional resources. I will also list some ways that we can help those in need of a hand-up this Thanksgiving. I am focusing on Manchester, but if you’re looking at another area within New Hampshire or are looking for more resources, you can get information by dialing 211 or by checking out their website.
Food and Thanksgiving Baskets
Salvation Army – Manchester
121 Cedar Street Manchester, NH 03101
603-627-7013 Service/Intake
603-622-8332 Fax
email: ManchesterNH@use.salvationarmy.org
web: http://www.use.salvationarmy.org/manchester
Hope City Church Food Pantry
222 Cedar Street
Manchester, NH 03103
603-624-4673
Mercy Hill Church Cafe & Food Pantry
750 Pine Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-624-4080
New Testament Christian Fellowship Food Pantry
522-526 Pine Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-5840
Bethany Chapel Food Pantry
54 Newbury Road
Manchester, NH 03103
603-645-6399
Parish of Transfiguration Food Pantry
107 Alsace Street
Manchester, NH 03102
603-628-6859
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry – Manchester
378 Notre Dame Ave.
Manchester, NH 03102
603-623-3649
St. Raphael FP & Hope Chest
103 Walker Street
Manchester, NH 03102
603-623-2604
Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry
247 So. Main Street
Manchester, NH 03102
603-668-4004
New Hampshire Food Bank
700 East Industrial Park Drive
Manchester, NH 03109
603-669-9725
Families in Transition Food Pantry
176 Lake Ave.
Manchester, NH 03103
603-641-9441
Food for Children
9AM Saturdays at JFK Coliseum Parking Lot
(Between Beech and Maple Streets)
Manchester, NH
The following organizations generally provide Thanksgiving Dinners. Please call for more information.
Families in Transition Dining Services
199 Manchester St.
Manchester, NH 03103
603-641-9441
The Twelve on Union Street (1269 Cafe’)
456 Union St.
Manchester, NH 03103
603-512-1571
How we can help…
If you are able to, there are several ways to help, including volunteering, sharing the need with your friends, community, or church, and by giving. You can give directly to organizations such as Feeding America, The NH Food Bank, Families in Transition, or directly to the ministries listed above.
Before closing, I want to mention an upcoming annual event held by Hannaford Supermarkets where you can donate turkeys to those in need. It’s called “Tons of Turkeys.” and will be held 9AM-3PM on Saturday, November 23rd at all locations. Please visit their website for more information.
You can also donate $5 or $10 cards to provide meals at any Hannaford Supermarket. Visit stores for details.
Rock 101 – WGIR FM (Greg & the Morning Buzz), has their annual “Lend a helping Can” radiothon event to raise money for 12 New England Charitable agencies. This year, the two-day event will be held on Nov 21st and 22nd. Please visit their website for more info.
Finally, although held in December, (after Thanksgiving), a portion of the proceeds from the event support ministries who help people all year ‘round. This event, also hosted by Greg & the Morning Buzz, is called Buzz Ball, and is held annually at the Capitol Center for the Arts up in Concord. This event, which features Greg and Crew as well as other personalities, performers, and more will be held on Dec 19th this year.
I hope that the information provided is helpful and that everyone Enjoys their Thanksgiving holiday!
Any comments can be emailed to me at bchicoinemht@gmail.com.