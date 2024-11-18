Get or give help this Thanksgiving

In less than two weeks, we will once again be celebrating Thanksgiving. That once per year celebration of family, friends, football, and food…in some cases, lots of food!

We think of Thanksgiving as a time when we gather with family and friends and reminisce over the past year as well as Thanksgivings of the past, think about family and friends who are no longer with us, eat lots of turkey, and fall asleep.

But for the approximately 11,200 of the 115,474 residents of Manchester, Thanksgiving isn’t at all what we imagine. It’s a stressful time in which many families try to figure out how to provide that special meal, or any meal, for their families. Instead of reminiscing over the good things of the past year, they are worrying and feeling anxious about providing food.

I think that helping people in our community who are in need is essential for building a stronger, more compassionate society. When we support others – whether through time, resources, or kindness – we create a network of care that fosters unity and resilience. Addressing the needs of vulnerable individuals not only improves their lives but also uplifts the entire community, creating a sense of shared responsibility. Acts of kindness and generosity can break cycles of poverty and hardship, inspire others to give back, and ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, feels valued and supported. Together, we can make a lasting, positive impact.

With that in mind, I want to take this time to list some resources for food as well as places that may have Thanksgiving dinner, plus additional resources. I will also list some ways that we can help those in need of a hand-up this Thanksgiving. I am focusing on Manchester, but if you’re looking at another area within New Hampshire or are looking for more resources, you can get information by dialing 211 or by checking out their website.

Food and Thanksgiving Baskets

Salvation Army – Manchester

121 Cedar Street Manchester, NH 03101

603-627-7013 Service/Intake

603-622-8332 Fax

email: ManchesterNH@use.salvationarmy.org

web: http://www.use.salvationarmy.org/manchester

Hope City Church Food Pantry

222 Cedar Street

Manchester, NH 03103

603-624-4673

Mercy Hill Church Cafe & Food Pantry

750 Pine Street

Manchester, NH 03104

603-624-4080

New Testament Christian Fellowship Food Pantry

522-526 Pine Street

Manchester, NH 03104

603-622-5840

Bethany Chapel Food Pantry

54 Newbury Road

Manchester, NH 03103

603-645-6399

Parish of Transfiguration Food Pantry

107 Alsace Street

Manchester, NH 03102

603-628-6859

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry – Manchester

378 Notre Dame Ave.

Manchester, NH 03102

603-623-3649

St. Raphael FP & Hope Chest

103 Walker Street

Manchester, NH 03102

603-623-2604

Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry

247 So. Main Street

Manchester, NH 03102

603-668-4004

New Hampshire Food Bank

700 East Industrial Park Drive

Manchester, NH 03109

603-669-9725

Families in Transition Food Pantry

176 Lake Ave.

Manchester, NH 03103

603-641-9441

Food for Children

9AM Saturdays at JFK Coliseum Parking Lot

(Between Beech and Maple Streets)

Manchester, NH

The following organizations generally provide Thanksgiving Dinners. Please call for more information.

Families in Transition Dining Services

199 Manchester St.

Manchester, NH 03103

603-641-9441

The Twelve on Union Street (1269 Cafe’)

456 Union St.

Manchester, NH 03103

603-512-1571

How we can help…

If you are able to, there are several ways to help, including volunteering, sharing the need with your friends, community, or church, and by giving. You can give directly to organizations such as Feeding America, The NH Food Bank, Families in Transition, or directly to the ministries listed above.

Before closing, I want to mention an upcoming annual event held by Hannaford Supermarkets where you can donate turkeys to those in need. It’s called “Tons of Turkeys.” and will be held 9AM-3PM on Saturday, November 23rd at all locations. Please visit their website for more information.

You can also donate $5 or $10 cards to provide meals at any Hannaford Supermarket. Visit stores for details.

Rock 101 – WGIR FM (Greg & the Morning Buzz), has their annual “Lend a helping Can” radiothon event to raise money for 12 New England Charitable agencies. This year, the two-day event will be held on Nov 21st and 22nd. Please visit their website for more info.

Finally, although held in December, (after Thanksgiving), a portion of the proceeds from the event support ministries who help people all year ‘round. This event, also hosted by Greg & the Morning Buzz, is called Buzz Ball, and is held annually at the Capitol Center for the Arts up in Concord. This event, which features Greg and Crew as well as other personalities, performers, and more will be held on Dec 19th this year.

I hope that the information provided is helpful and that everyone Enjoys their Thanksgiving holiday!

Any comments can be emailed to me at bchicoinemht@gmail.com.