Grand jury indictments for Feb. 2025 from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – The Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury handed up 245 indictments for February.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Grand jury indictments are released to the media each month as part of the public record. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact publisher@inklink.news

Included among them were:

Neil Baldwin, 37, 510 Clay St., two counts of domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Nov. 9, 2024, Baldwin is accused of threatening to stab a person saying, “you come near me and you’re going to run into my knife nine times.” He also allegedly told the same person that “wait until you fall asleep and I’m going to stab you.”

Marcus Wayne Baucom, 38, of 210 Deering Center Road, Deering, eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Aug. 7, 2024 in Deering, Baucom is accused of possessing child pornography depicting young girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Joshua Bernard, 51, 95 Omega St., aggravated felonious sexual assault without penetration. Between April 1, 2024 and April 28, 2024, Bernard is accused of touching, through clothing or otherwise, the genitalia of a 6-year-old.

William Bresse, 39 of 49 Hackett Hill Road, second-degree assault. On Aug. 11, 2024, Bresse is accused of slamming an 11-year-old to the ground and landing on his leg, breaking the child’s femur.

Terry Dow, 51, of 401 Blevens Drive, attempted felonious sexual assault. On May 15, 2024, Dow is accused of touching the chest of a 16-year-old girl who was cleaning at The Training Station, a gym Dow owned.

Michael Farrington, 21, of 470 Silver St., Apt. 110, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; two counts of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, and two counts of felonious sexual assault.

Between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2021, Farrington is accused of sexually molesting a child who was 6-years-old when the abuse began.

Remi Greenwood, address unknown, 54, pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Jan. 1, 2005 and Oct. 1, 2009 in Manchester, Greenwood is accused of engaging in sex with a child, who was 12 when the assaults began.

Jordan Frank Hartford, 20, of 298 Hanover St., three counts each of criminal threatening and reckless conduct. On Dec. 26, 2024, Hartford is accused of chasing two people while holding a shard of glass over his as if to assault them.

Samantha J. Lavoie, 44, of 26 N. Spring St., Concord, organized retail crime enterprise and willful concealment. Between Feb. 15, 2021 and March 9, 2021 in Manchester, Lavoie is accused of conspiring with one or more persons, when she with Breanna Fields shoplifted 142 Nintendo Switch games from Walmart.

Dayzel Love, 31, of 303 Pine St., three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, use of force. On Oct. 29, 2024, Love is accused of grabbing a woman by her hair and forcing her to perform fellatio on him. He then allegedly held her down and, though she told him to stop, raped her.

Nadir Mohamed, 37, of 480 Kimball St., Apt. 5, two counts of first-degree assault; criminal threatening; burglary; three counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; three counts of simple assault; false imprisonment; two charges of resisting arrest or detention; two counts of second-degree assault; attempted burglary, and possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine). On Nov. 9, 2024, Mohamed is accused of hitting two people in the head with a metal cane, causing a cut to one person’s forehead. The criminal threatening charge alleges he held a screwdriver to a woman’s head saying, “she’s mine” and “I’ll fucking kill her” while the burglary count accuses him of unlawfully being in a Cedar Street residence. He also is accused of trying to break a window in an attempt to enter a building. He also allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and also wrapped his arm around her throat. Finally, he is accused of punching a police officer and hitting another officer in the face.

Michael Moya, 31, of 2 Strand Court, Owings Mills, Md., theft by unauthorized taking and theft by unauthorized taking, two prior convictions. According to the indictments, between April 3 and April 10, 2023, Moya received an unauthorized money transfer of more than $1,500 from the City of Manchester.

Marissa Rose Neal, 26, of 113 S. Willow St., Unit 2, criminal threatening. On May 13, 2024, Neal is accused of threatening someone when she said, “I am pregnant with Lucifer’s kid, if you call police, I will stab you with a knife.”

Jose Pagan, 45, of 229 Stackpole St., Lowell, Mass., theft by deception. On Aug. 10, 2024 in Bedford, Pagan is accused of cashing a counterfeit check on the account of MPFFA (Manchester Professional Fire Fighters Assn.) PAC Fund in the amount of $4,183.50.

Brian Peterson, 33, of 80 Dover St., burglary. On April 22, 2015, Peterson is accused of entering an Erie Street residence for the purpose of committing a theft.

Alexander Pichardo, 39, of 6 Pond Drive, aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Nov. 4, 2022, Pichardo is accused of sexually assaulting a 41-year-old who did not consent.

Kayla Poste, 32, of 550 Lincoln St., Exeter, burglary and stalking. On Sept. 11, 2024 in Manchester, Poste is accused of entering the home of T.B. without T.B.’s consent and when Poste was under a court order prohibiting her from contacting T.B.

Shawn Price, 20, of 406 S. Main St., Nashua, two counts of criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On July 18, 2024 in Manchester, Price is accused of threatening two people with a firearm.

Jhon (CQ) Rojas Blanco, 22, of 699 Grove St., #1, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On July 1, 2023, Rojas Blanco is accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman who was asleep or unconscious and unable to resist.

Jason Roy, 39, of 1044 N. Main St., Bristol, theft by deception. Between Sept. 23, 2023 and May 2, 2024 in Manchester, Roy is accused of creating the impression that he would provide K.P with sporting event and concert tickets, costing more than $1,500, but he did not come through with the tickets.

David Ryan, 60, of 610 Huse Road, two counts of pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Jan. 6, 2006 and Jan. 17, 2011, Ryan is accused of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault of a child, who was 9-years-old when the abuse began.

Derrick Shatney, 43, of 275 Cartier St., receiving stolen property. On Sept. 24, 2024, Shatney is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2022 green Honda NVA110BN.

Tyler Twombly, 40, whose address is listed as the Families In Transition (FIT) shelter at 199 Manchester St., five counts of assault by prisoner. On Dec. 23, 2024, while in custody, he is accused of assaulting B.R. five times.

Stewart Wills, 23, of 51 Range Road, Goffstown, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. On May 8, 2024 in Weare, Wills is accused of roughly handling a month-old infant, breaking the baby’s arm.

Shannon Lee Wyman, 52, of 539 Silver St., possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine, buprenorphine; three counts of felon in possession of a deadly weapon — .25 caliber Colt firearm, a 9mm Glock firearm and a 9mm Highpoint firearm; two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and sale of a controlled drug – fentanyl. The charges stem from Aug. 15, 2024. The falsifying physical evidence counts accuse Wyman of hiding two guns outside of his apartment to prevent their availability to police.