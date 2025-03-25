Half of Amoskeag Bridge will be closed until fall

The Amoskeag Bridge. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A heads up for Manchester motorists: the Amoskeag Bridge’s eastbound bridge will be closed starting on Monday, March 31.

The closure is part of renovations that began earlier this month.

The westbound portion of the bridge will now be limited to one-lane traffic for both eastbound and westbound traffic and the westbound onramp to the bridge from Canal Street will be closed.

The $18.9 million project is contracted to New England Infrastructure of Hudson, MA, with funding from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration (80%), and the City of Manchester (20%). Completion is scheduled for November 2026.