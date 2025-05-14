    Hallsville School to get new life as 30 units of affordable housing

    PRESS RELEASE – Hallsville School on Jewett Street, closed since 2021, will get a new life as an affordable housing complex, Mayor Jay Ruais announced on Wednesday.

    York Real Estate is the project’s developer and will purchase the 134-year-old school for $50,000 and transform it into 30 units of affordable housing. York is working with experienced architects, engineers and their legal team to improve the property and  obtain the funding necessary to build the affordable housing units. The sale will become official  when York is awarded funding from New Hampshire Housing and other sources, which could  take up to two years. During that time, York’s team will work on permitting and design. 

     “The Hallsville School has educated and touched generations,” Ruais said. “Now its future is as bright as its past. This renovation is a big win not only for all the future tenants  who will call the old school their new home, but for taxpayers as well because the property will  be returned to the tax roll. Additionally, I want to thank the Aldermen who have worked diligently  on this effort over the past five years to help ensure this historic property was put to the best use.”  

    The City’s Director of Planning and Community Development, Jeff Belanger, is working  closely with York on the project. He added, “The Hallsville School is a beautiful, historic building  that we are excited to put to a new use. After Manchester’s children were educated there for  more than 100 years, it will continue to serve the city by providing much-needed affordable  housing.” 

    Kyle York, Managing Partner at York Real Estate, put the uniqueness of the project in  perspective saying, “We believe in preserving the character of our city while creating new  opportunities for its future. Redeveloping the historic Hallsville School into affordable housing is  helping to address one of the city’s most pressing needs. Transforming a shuttered building into  a place where families can thrive, just like students in the neighborhood learned, grew and  excelled for generations prior. We’re proud to contribute to a stronger, more inclusive  community and are excited to see this project come together.”  

    Additional Background:

    • The Hallsville School has been unoccupied since 2021, aside from use of the gym for  community recreation. This has required the City to spend funds maintaining an  underutilized building.  
    • The building would be fully renovated, but the historic façade would remain. The building  was constructed in 1891, and it was important to the City that the beauty and history of  the building continue.  
    • The renovations to the old school building would create a mix of studio, 1-bedroom and  2-bedroom units.  
    • The site around the building would be improved, including new landscaping.  
    • • The gym would continue to be available to Parks and Recreation for pickleball and other  recreation. 

