Hallsville School to get new life as 30 units of affordable housing

PRESS RELEASE – Hallsville School on Jewett Street, closed since 2021, will get a new life as an affordable housing complex, Mayor Jay Ruais announced on Wednesday.

York Real Estate is the project’s developer and will purchase the 134-year-old school for $50,000 and transform it into 30 units of affordable housing. York is working with experienced architects, engineers and their legal team to improve the property and obtain the funding necessary to build the affordable housing units. The sale will become official when York is awarded funding from New Hampshire Housing and other sources, which could take up to two years. During that time, York’s team will work on permitting and design.

“The Hallsville School has educated and touched generations,” Ruais said. “Now its future is as bright as its past. This renovation is a big win not only for all the future tenants who will call the old school their new home, but for taxpayers as well because the property will be returned to the tax roll. Additionally, I want to thank the Aldermen who have worked diligently on this effort over the past five years to help ensure this historic property was put to the best use.”

The City’s Director of Planning and Community Development, Jeff Belanger, is working closely with York on the project. He added, “The Hallsville School is a beautiful, historic building that we are excited to put to a new use. After Manchester’s children were educated there for more than 100 years, it will continue to serve the city by providing much-needed affordable housing.”

Kyle York, Managing Partner at York Real Estate, put the uniqueness of the project in perspective saying, “We believe in preserving the character of our city while creating new opportunities for its future. Redeveloping the historic Hallsville School into affordable housing is helping to address one of the city’s most pressing needs. Transforming a shuttered building into a place where families can thrive, just like students in the neighborhood learned, grew and excelled for generations prior. We’re proud to contribute to a stronger, more inclusive community and are excited to see this project come together.”

Additional Background:

The Hallsville School has been unoccupied since 2021, aside from use of the gym for community recreation. This has required the City to spend funds maintaining an underutilized building.

The building would be fully renovated, but the historic façade would remain. The building was constructed in 1891, and it was important to the City that the beauty and history of the building continue.

The renovations to the old school building would create a mix of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units.

The site around the building would be improved, including new landscaping.

• The gym would continue to be available to Parks and Recreation for pickleball and other recreation.