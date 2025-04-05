‘Hands Off’ anti-Trump protest draws thousands of demonstrators to State House

Demonstration outside the NH State House in Concord, part of a national day of protest. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – Thousands of people gathered on the New Hampshire State House lawn and lined the streets surrounding the state capital Saturday as part of a national “Hands Off” demonstration.

The cold, heavy rain did not deter people from gathering outside the State House, which was one of more than 1,200 similar events across the country.

The groups gathered to express opposition to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk and to protest the government downsizing, the economy, immigration changes, and human rights issues.

Main street was lined on both sides for a two-block span with people holding signs while many people in the traffic back up sounded their horns in support of the demonstration.

Volunteers with the rally organizers wore yellow vests and could be seen keeping participants out of the street and off the State House steps.

There was very limited law enforcement visible other than a few cruisers circling the streets.

At the time of this article there were no known arrests and the group appeared to peacefully hold signs and listen to speakers over the public address system.

Image from the Mobilize/Hands Off organizers site.