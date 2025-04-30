Hassan and Goodlander meet with healthcare providers to discuss Trump administration Title X funding cuts

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (left), with Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (right) addressed the Planned Parenthood of Northern New England team about the Trump Administration cuts to Title X healthcare funding. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and U.S. Representative Maggie Goodlander met in Manchester with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) leadership and clinicians to discuss the Trump Administration’s decision to end Title X federal funding for health care services.

PPPNE provides sexual & reproductive health care and education across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, including cancer screenings and family planning services.

Senator Hassan addressed the small group gathered in the Manchester Health Center conference room, first saying, “Earlier this month, President Trump, without warning, decided to take federal health funding away from Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. The services that Planned Parenthood provides with this federal funding, and I want to be really clear about this, are cancer screenings, access to contraception, and other lifesaving health screenings. This administration claims that it wants to, quote, ‘make America healthy again,’ but no one is healthier when we lose this kind of support for critical screenings and primary care, and family planning.”

Title X is the only federal government program providing family planning services to low-income families, the uninsured, and the underinsured. On March 31, 2025, 16 recipients of Title X grants received notice that the Trump Administration was “temporarily withholding” FY 2025 funding. President Trump’s executive order was effective the following day, which had immediate repercussions for sexual and reproductive health care (SRH) services.

The funds being withheld would eliminate Title X care in seven states and partially eliminate it in another 15. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s grant funding was cut, which affects care throughout New Hampshire and the region. The administration’s rationale for the denial of funds is that the 13 Planned Parenthood affiliates involved violate recent prohibitions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Congresswoman Goodlander addressed the health care team, saying, “ The work you do is so critical, and when you talk about critical health care, it’s critical because it’s preventative. Senator Hassan said it. We’re talking about contraception. We’re talking about cancer screenings. We’re talking about basic health care that keeps women across our state and our country alive. And you serve tens of thousands of people.”

“When I think about Title X, since 1970, this is 55 years that we’ve had this on a bipartisan basis, these funding streams. I know how important, from my own experience, the work that Planned Parenthood does. What President Trump has done in freezing $65.8 million in funding to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and to other providers across the country is arbitrary and capricious. It’s dangerous.”

Goodlander has joined a House task force supporting the litigation against the Trump administration’s policies, including a suit filed on April 24 by the ACLU and National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association in response to the Title X funding cuts.

Kayla Montgomery, Senior Director of Public Affairs for PPNNE, referred to the existing challenges for delivering healthcare in the state and how the cut to Title X exacerbates them.

“It is unfortunate because our rural citizens are already so left behind. This is just one more aspect of leaving out the health care needs of the North Country residents. And New Hampshire is a rural state. Whether you’re in the North Country or you’re here in Manchester, it’s still considered a rural state. So this is just one impact. But it is really critical,” said Montgomery..

The PPNE already operates in a limited resource, high-demand condition, and this reduction will further limit their capacity to serve Granite States. Rachel Allen, OB-GYN from the Planned Parenthood Keene office, defends their work and the importance of the care and services they provide.

“So it’s not just the care that we provide in the building. It’s also that we have a network that we can work in a broken system to get people services that are already difficult to get. And other services that we’re looking at are also screening and treating sexually transmitted infections, which are also related to overall health and fertility. And where Jess and I work at MSK Health, we serve a lot of individuals, most of whom are underinsured or uninsured,” said Allen.

Hassan summed up the administration’s action and the contradiction with President Trump’s campaign rhetoric.

“He ran on being, this was his term, the “protector,” that’s what he said, he called himself a protector of women. So now he is taking away from them the kind of health care screening, access to primary care, and access to family planning that would allow them to have stronger, better futures. So the president’s broken promises and really bold-faced lies are putting the health and well-being of Granite Staters at risk.

“And a majority of Granite Staters won’t stand for this. A majority of Granite Staters don’t think that yanking health care away from people is the right thing to do. They don’t think government telling women what kind of reproductive health decisions to make is the right thing to do.”