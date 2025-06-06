Health Department seeks community input for 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment

File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester Health Department, in partnership with the Community Health Institute, is calling on all Manchester residents to participate in the 2025 Community Health Survey. This survey is a crucial step in assessing the health needs of our community and will help shape the future of local health programs and services. It is also an opportunity for residents to share their experiences, concerns, and priorities regarding health and well-being in Manchester. The responses collected will inform the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), a process conducted every three years to identify the most pressing health challenges and opportunities within the City.

Survey responses will help local health organizations and community leaders:

• Identify and prioritize key health concerns.

• Develop targeted strategies to address community health needs.

• Secure funding and resources to implement programs that support better health outcomes.

• Strengthen partnerships among local organizations to improve health services.

All Manchester residents are encouraged to participate in the survey no later than June 20, 2025. It is available online or can be completed at the City of Manchester Health Department, which is located at 1528 Elm Street. Members of our Public Health and Safety Team (PHAST) can assist, Monday- Friday from 8 a.m-5 p.m. The survey is confidential and takes only a few minutes to complete. The first 200 people to complete the survey will be compensated for their time with a $10 gift card.

To access the survey online, please follow this link.

For questions or more information, please connect with Philip Alexakos using the contact information above. Help us build a healthier Manchester by sharing your voice today!