Hundreds rally in Manchester for ‘No Kings’ protest

Jason Carter of Manchester donned an outfit reminiscent of Captain America. He said he did so” because I hate how he’s doing things. He’s destroying the Constitution, he’s pissing all over it,” he said. Photo/Pat Grossmith

MANCHESTER, NH – Hundreds of people lined Elm Street near City Hall Plaza Saturday afternoon holding anti-Trump signs and, at times, chanting “Hey, Ho Donald Trump has got to go.”

It was one of 30 demonstrations across the state, and among the more than 2,000 nationwide.

Called the “No Kings” protest, the demonstrations were organized by Indivisible, a group formed after Trump was first elected president in 2016; the American Civil Liberties Union, and 50501, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The protests coincided with Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

“No Kings” demonstrators lined Elm Street, from Stark Street to Manchester Street on Saturday./ Pat Grossmith

According to the No Kings website, the protests took place because “in America, we don’t do kings.

They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

People on Saturday began to gather at City Hall Plaza about 1:30 p.m. By 2:20 p.m., Alderman Bill Barry estimated there were about 400 people and “They’re still coming,” he said.

Melanie Sherwood of Manchester was among the hundreds of people demonstrating./Pat Grossmith This woman had definite feelings about ICE./Pat Grossmith Grace Emmick of Manchester literally wrapped herself in the American flag to make a point./Pat Gtossmith

Cheryln Conway, and her husband Paul, both of Manchester, were among the first to arrive. Asked why she was there, she said, “Well, look at me. My heritage is Mexican and Polish and I have grandchildren who are half-Irish. I’m here for them.”

She carried a two-sided sign. On one side it said “Vets Rights!” and had a red circle with a bar through it above “KINGS or mentirosas,” Spanish for liars. On the reverse side was three red circles with a bar through them with the words, Fascists, rapist, over racism. At the bottom was written “1965 remember Ceasar Chavez, Helen Chavez and Larry Itliong,” leaders in the union movement that resulted in the United Farm Workers union.

Paul Conway carried a handmade sign that said, “Down with the king.” He questioned what the country is going to look like in 20 years “because I know there’s not going to be another election.”

Protesters waved to passing motorists, many of whom showed their support with rapid honks and thumbs up as they drove by. Conway said there was an occasional boo. “The boos were rare,” she said. “There were more cheers.”

Cheryln Conway and Paul Conway, both of Manchester, were right out front of City Hall. Cherylyn, who is of Mexican and Polish descent, said she was there for her grandchildren. Photo/Pat Grossmith

When a driver of a tractor-trailer laid on his horn, the crowd went wild, cheering his support.

The protest was peaceful. Manchester police monitored the event with officers sitting inside two cars parked on the side of Elm Street, near Stark Street. Others would occasionally drive down Elm Street pass the protesters.

Late in the afternoon, a couple of motorcyclists with Trump flags slowly drove by. When a protester got in one of the motorcyclist’s face, the chant “Love not hate” began.

Signs were abundant and carried varied messages: “We the people resist.” “Make America Sane Again.” “8647.” “No Kings. No Dictators. No Clowns.” “Due Process For All.” “No More Fascists.” “Where were the troops on Jan. 6?” “Imagine.” “Good Trouble.”

At times, the crowd would change up their chant with “The people united will never be defeated,” and “This is what Democracy looks like.”

Melanie Sherwood of Manchester carried a sign that said, “Free Speech Not Tyranny.” She held a small American flag and was dressed in red, white and blue.

Photo/Pat Grossmith

She said she honors those who served in the U.S. Army, the service’s 250th anniversary and Flag Day.

“I think it’s especially important to remember the founding principles of our country,” she said.

Karen Condon of Manchester said she was protesting because she just wants Trump to go. “I don’t like what he’s doing.” Asked if she voted for him, Condon said, “God, no.”

Sal Steven-Hubbard of Manchester, who held up a sign with the numbers “8647,” said there are so many issues they can’t fit on one sign. She said it is a moment in history which might determine if the United States becomes a “fascist state, a Nazi state.”

Andrew Peterson and his sons Leon, 3, and Parker, 11, all of Barrington, were among the hundreds of protesters at Saturday’s “No Kings” rally in downtown Manchester./Pat Grossmith

Steven-Hubbard, who is semi-retired but worked in affordable housing development, said cuts to the federal government is just going to make it harder for low-income residents.

Jessica Jackson of Hooksett, who arrived in New Hampshire in April from Michigan, addressed the crowd, telling them the “power is with the people and to speak out.”

She was pleased with the turnout since 200 people had signed up on the No Kings website to say they would attend the Manchester rally.