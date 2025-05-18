If deemed surplus, city seeks to sell three more properties to further grow Affordable Housing Trust

All these trees (and the land beneath it) across from St. Paul’s on Smyth Road could be yours if the land is deemed surplus by the Aldermen. Screenshot/Google Maps

MANCHESTER, N.H. – If deemed surplus by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the City of Manchester looks to sell three vacant parcels of land with the intention of adding the proceeds going into the city’s affordable housing trust.

The first, located on Smyth Road, is located across the street from St. Paul’s Methodist Church. This parcel of land, approximately .7 acres, is completely vacant and has been owned by the city since 1955.

The other two parcels of land are conjoined near the intersection of Sheffield and South Mammoth roads, just to the west of an expected residential development that drew opposition from neighbors.

These two parcels, a combined 41 acres, have been owned by the city since 2001 and 1960 and are mostly within the FEMA floodplain zone buffering Cohas Brook, with a small branch of Cohas Brook bisecting the two properties.

The move followed a sale of surplus land to enhance the city’s affordable housing trust in 2024 where an auction recommended by Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais saw the sale of multiple properties

The recommendation on whether to deem the properties surplus will be determined by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Lands and Buildings on Tuesday.

To the west of the Sheffield/South Mammoth intersection and to the east of the dirt road in this picture, the two lots owned by the city here are largely flood plain and has a jagged boundary near Sheffield Road due to some adjacent existing properties on the road. Screenshot/Google Maps