Increasing civics knowledge

Recently I was playing a game of Kahoot with a roomful of youth in 6th through 12th grade (GenZ and GenAlpha) and a question regarding President Reagan came up. One of the youth shouted out, “Who is Ronald Regan?” And almost none of the youth knew who Reagan was…and sadly most of the youth are in high school.

I understand that all of the youth were born after Ronald Reagan died (the oldest GenZ was born in 2007, and President Reagan died in 2004. He served from 1981-1989) nonetheless they should know who Reagan was, as well as his work in ending the Cold War (they didn’t know much about that either) the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the fall of the Soviet Union (they had no idea what that was). Aside from Reagan, they didn’t know much about 9/11, either. They may have been born after these world events, but it’s basic history that should be known. I was born after JFK was in office and I know about him as well as the major world events that he was involved in, like the Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Of course I know about his assassination.

But I don’t think that it’s necessarily lack of caring, because those that I know who are GenZ do care about the world, and things like civil rights, climate change, and social justice. I believe it’s what we teach them. Whether it’s our lack of knowledge, our apathy, our not thinking that history is important in a STEM and AI world, or “revisionist history.” We need to do a better job at teaching history in such a way that people see its importance, because if we lose history or simply interpret history the way that we want it, we are bound to repeat it…ALL of it, the good, the bad, and the ugly.

One way to increase knowledge of U.S. History as well as Civics, foundations of our government, and major historical events, is to require some sort of exam in order to graduate high school. One exam of course is the “American Civics Test,” which is the test administered to those who wish to become U.S. citizens. Maybe a modified version of the test, to include state-specific questions.

Before requiring any such test, let’s take a look at some of the Pros and Cons of requiring the citizenship test as a high school graduation requirements.

Understanding the Citizenship Test

Before diving into the pros and cons, it is essential to understand what a citizenship test typically entails. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) administers a civics test as part of the naturalization process, which assesses applicants on their knowledge of U.S. history, government, and civic responsibilities. The current version consists of 100 questions, from which applicants are asked 10 questions during their interview. A score of at least 60% is required to pass.

Some states have proposed similar tests for high school students, aiming to instill a foundational understanding of American democracy and civic responsibilities. The idea is not entirely new; various educational initiatives have included civics education as a component of the curriculum. However, the push to formalize the citizenship test as a graduation requirement has sparked considerable debate.

Benefits of requiring a Citizenship Test

Enhanced Civic Knowledge

One of the primary benefits of implementing a citizenship test for high school graduation is the potential for enhanced civic knowledge among students. A structured curriculum focused on U.S. history and government could foster a more informed citizenry. Knowledge of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the functions of government are essential for active participation in our Republic. By requiring a citizenship test, schools could ensure that students graduate with a baseline understanding of these critical concepts.

Increased Civic Engagement

Civic engagement is essential for a healthy democracy. When citizens are informed about their rights and responsibilities, they are more likely to participate in the democratic process—voting, volunteering, and advocating for community issues. A citizenship test could serve as a catalyst for greater civic engagement among young people. By encouraging discussions about civic duties and responsibilities, students may be more inclined to become active participants in their communities.

Standardized Assessment of Knowledge

A standardized citizenship test could provide a uniform measure of students’ understanding of civics across different schools and districts. This could help identify gaps in civic education and lead to improvements in the curriculum. Furthermore, it could hold schools accountable for adequately preparing students for their roles as citizens.

Promoting National Identity

In an increasingly diverse society, promoting a shared understanding of national identity is vital. A citizenship test could help reinforce common values and principles that define American democracy. By learning about foundational documents and historical milestones, students may develop a sense of belonging and pride in their country, which can be particularly important for those from immigrant backgrounds.

Encouraging Critical Thinking

Studying for a citizenship test involves not only memorization of facts but also critical thinking about the implications of those facts. Students are encouraged to think about how government structures affect their lives and how they can influence these structures. This could lead to more engaged, informed citizens who are capable of thoughtful discourse about societal issues.

Problems with requiring a Citizenship Test

Limited Assessment of Knowledge

Critics argue that a standardized test may not accurately reflect a student’s overall knowledge or capabilities. Knowledge of facts about government does not necessarily equate to understanding complex social issues or the ability to engage in civic discussions. The focus on testing can lead to rote memorization rather than meaningful learning, potentially diminishing the educational experience.

Administrative Burden

Implementing a citizenship test as a graduation requirement would introduce new administrative challenges for schools. Educators would need to develop curriculum materials, train teachers, and allocate time for testing within an already packed school schedule. The financial and logistical implications could be significant, diverting resources away from other critical areas of education.

Narrowing of Curriculum

Mandating a citizenship test could lead to a narrowing of the curriculum, as teachers may focus primarily on test preparation at the expense of broader educational goals. Students could miss out on valuable learning experiences that foster critical thinking, creativity, and exploration of diverse perspectives. A singular focus on civics knowledge could limit students’ overall educational development.

Questionable Impact on Civic Engagement

While the intent of a citizenship test is to promote civic engagement, the actual impact may be limited. Critics argue that mere knowledge of facts does not guarantee active participation in civic life. Students who pass the test may still be apathetic or disengaged from their communities. True civic engagement requires more than just knowledge; it demands experiences, encouragement, and opportunities to participate actively.

Balancing the Pros and Cons

The debate over requiring a citizenship test for high school graduation is complex, with valid arguments on both sides. It is essential to consider how to balance the benefits of enhanced civic knowledge and engagement against the potential drawbacks of things like administrative burdens and curriculum narrowing.

Alternative Approaches

Instead of a mandatory test, some educators suggest integrating civics education throughout the school experience. This could involve project-based learning, community service, and experiential opportunities that foster engagement without the high-stakes nature of a standardized test. Such an approach could better equip students for active citizenship while avoiding the pitfalls of a rigid testing requirement.

Encouraging Comprehensive Civic Education

Promoting a comprehensive approach to civic education could also help mitigate the concerns associated with a citizenship test. Schools could emphasize critical thinking, discussions about current events, and engagement in community issues, preparing students for citizenship beyond merely passing a test. Encouraging active participation in civic life through real-world experiences would be beneficial.

Conclusion

Requiring a citizenship test for high school graduation presents a compelling yet contentious proposition. The potential benefits of enhanced civic knowledge and engagement must be carefully weighed against the drawbacks of inequity, curriculum narrowing, and the limitations of standardized assessments. As discussions continue, it is crucial to consider alternative approaches that prioritize comprehensive civic education while ensuring that all students have the resources and opportunities they need to become informed and active citizens. Ultimately, fostering a generation of engaged citizens requires more than a test; it demands a commitment to holistic education that prepares students for the complexities of modern democracy.

I believe that experiential and project-based learning along with some sort of test like this needs to become a high school graduation requirement.

