It's that time of year: Summer law enforcement measures and how to report illegal fireworks

Photo Of Fireworks

MANCHESTER, NH – With the warm weather upon us, the illegal use of fireworks is on the rise. Over the summer  months both the Manchester Police and Fire Departments received numerous complaints from  citizens, and we expect it to continue as the summer goes on. 

In order to respond to the ongoing complaints, the Manchester Fire Department and  Manchester Police Department will be conducting enforcement efforts on various weekend  nights this summer. 

This joint effort is a proactive approach to educate and remind people of the City Ordinance 92.05 that strictly prohibits the sale, possession or use of fireworks within the Manchester City  limits. Teams comprised of Manchester Fire Marshals and Manchester Police Officer will ride  together from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on pre-designated nights. These planned enforcement nights will take place through August. 

Each year, fireworks injure thousands and cause many deaths. Fireworks are also the cause of  many fires and property damage. Let this serve as a reminder to adhere to the law and keep  yourself safe. 

To report a concern about fireworks, please use the ManchesterConnect app and the SeeClickFix feature. The app can be downloaded here.

