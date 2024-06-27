It’s that time of year: Summer law enforcement measures and how to report illegal fireworks

MANCHESTER, NH – With the warm weather upon us, the illegal use of fireworks is on the rise. Over the summer months both the Manchester Police and Fire Departments received numerous complaints from citizens, and we expect it to continue as the summer goes on.

In order to respond to the ongoing complaints, the Manchester Fire Department and Manchester Police Department will be conducting enforcement efforts on various weekend nights this summer.

This joint effort is a proactive approach to educate and remind people of the City Ordinance 92.05 that strictly prohibits the sale, possession or use of fireworks within the Manchester City limits. Teams comprised of Manchester Fire Marshals and Manchester Police Officer will ride together from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on pre-designated nights. These planned enforcement nights will take place through August.

Each year, fireworks injure thousands and cause many deaths. Fireworks are also the cause of many fires and property damage. Let this serve as a reminder to adhere to the law and keep yourself safe.

To report a concern about fireworks, please use the ManchesterConnect app and the SeeClickFix feature. The app can be downloaded here.

Visited 56 times, 48 visit(s) today