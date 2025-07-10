Jeff Taylor announces campaign for Ward 5 school board

Jeff Taylor is running for the Ward 5 Board of School Committee seat. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – At a time when Manchester’s Public Schools are facing pressure at both the state and local levels, it is necessary to have voices who care about our students on Manchester’s Board of School Committee. A longtime community organizer and first-time candidate, Jeff Taylor announced his candidacy to represent Ward 5 on the school board.

“Our community here in the center of Manchester needs a strong, coalition-minded voice to navigate the next two critical years for the school district. I have the experience, mindset, and passion to best advocate for our students, families, and neighborhoods,” said Taylor. “As a city, we will have to navigate necessary district budgets and work to implement policies that provide the best learning environment for all our students, regardless of background. Our part of the city is uniquely going through the process of building a new elementary school, and that will bring its own challenges. It is important to have a voice to advocate for our community in that process, and I am up for the challenge.”

A proud product of public schools, Jeff believes that a strong public school system is the most important asset a community can have. As a community organizer, Jeff has worked to connect and communicate with Granite Staters on issues they care about and are important to communities. Throughout the next four months, Jeff will listen, learn, and share his perspective with residents in Manchester’s Ward 5 to earn their support and prepare to be the best possible voice on the School Board.

Taylor has lived in Manchester for his entire adult life. He currently serves as a member of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Authority, having been appointed to terms by both former Mayor Joyce Craig and Mayor Jay Ruais. He lives in Manchester’s Ward 5 with his fiancé Kyra and their dog, Russ.