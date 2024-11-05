Joyce Craig concedes to Kelly Ayotte in NH governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte celebrates with supporters in Salem on Tuesday night following a concession from her opponent, Joyce Craig. Photo/Jeffrey Hasting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Shortly after Chris Pappas announced his victory on Tuesday, New Hampshire Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joyce Craig took assembled Democrats a the Puritan Conference Center in the opposite direction, congratulating Republican opponent Kelly Ayotte on her expected triumph in what had been the most contested gubernatorial contest in the country.

“While tonight isn’t the result we wanted, I’m proud of our campaign and the issues we focused on,” she said.

Craig congratulated Pappas, New Hampshire Second Congressional District Representative-Elect Maggie Goodlander and Vice President Kamala Harris for her expected pickup of New Hampshire’s four electoral college votes.

She also thanked her family, supporters and staff, some of whom she said had been with the campaign for years.

“I love this state and I love Manchester and I want to thank all of you for working to make sure that we make New Hampshire a stronger place,” she said.