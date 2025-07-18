Judge commends victim for ‘strength and courage’ as abuser sentenced to serve 30-90 years in prison

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Librado Robledo, 49, of Orange Street, Manchester, has been sentenced to 30-90 years in the New Hampshire State Prison following a sentencing hearing in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District. A jury convicted Robledo in May of 15 counts of Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault against a minor, as well as three counts of Pattern Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault against a minor. The Defendant’s sentence was issued by Honorable N. William Delker.

Robledo/MPD

The Defendant received four 10–30-year sentences that are to be served consecutive to one another, totaling 40-120 years. However, the Defendant has the opportunity to reduce his sentence to 30-90 years if he completes Sex Offender Treatment programming while he is incarcerated. If he does not complete the treatment, his sentence will remain at the full 40-120 years in the New Hampshire State Prison.

The testimony at trial established that the defendant sexually assaulted a minor victim over a period two years. The assaults started in 2015 and lasted through the beginning of 2017. The victim, now an adult, provided emotional testimony recounting the assaults, including the manner, time, and place of where they would occur. The victim persevered through three hours of rigorous questioning to explain the events to the jury. The investigation was led by Lieutenant Nicholas Georgoulis of the Manchester Police Department.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim provided an emotional impact statement detailing how the traumatic events of the assaults have affected her. Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Alexander Gatzoulis praised the victim’s resolve. The judge, in issuing the sentence, commended the victim’s strength and courage to remain engaged with the prosecution, even after the Defendant took steps to delay the trial.

“These convictions and sentence demonstrate our office’s commitment to seeking justice for survivors of sexual assault,” said prosecutors Alexander G. Gatzoulis and Nicholas Anderson, who represented the State in this case. “We commend the courage of the victim in coming forward and testifying, as well as the thorough investigation conducted by the Manchester Police Department.”

“Our office is dedicated to eradicating exploitation of our children,” said County Attorney John J. Coughlin. County Attorney Coughlin went on to say, “This was another successful prosecution by Assistant County Attorneys Alexander G. Gatzoulis and Nicholas Anderson, and it is an example once again of the exemplary work of the attorneys of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Special Victims Unit in coordination with our law enforcement partners, in an ongoing effort to bring sexual predators to justice and protect our community from predatory violence.”

The outcome would not have been possible without the dedicated work of Lieutenant Nicholas Georgoulis of the Manchester Police Department, Victim Advocate Heather Morgan, and Paralegal Jordan Baer, who provided administrative and technical support to Attorneys Gatzoulis and Anderson, of the County Attorney’s Office.