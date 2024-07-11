July 11-14 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 11th

Casey Roop performs July 11 at KC’s Rib Shack.

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Dani Sven / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Justin Federico / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Halley Neal / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

21 st and 1 st / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Two Drink Minimum / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Lisa Guyer / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

Showcase 603 / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JULY 12th

Darien Castro peforms July 12 at Pizza Man in Manchester.

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Darien Castro / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bob Pratte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chuck Alaimo / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Off The Record / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Radio Daze / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

90’s Night / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Nick Casey / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 13th

Scott King and Amy Mathieson July 13 at San Francisco Kitchen in Nashua.

Benjamin Harris / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Roc n Ron / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Berthune / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Jenni Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 7:30pm

SIRSY / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Down By Ten / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Hell on Heels / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Craig Thomas & Ken Clark / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Category 5 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 14th

Matt Bergeron will play KC’s Rib Shack July 14.

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Peter Pappas / Stella Blu (Salem) / 3pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Freddie Catalfo / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JULY 11th

LIVE AT THE FILLMORE – ALLMAN BROTHERS TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Live at The Fillmore has become the most popular and best known tribute to the original Allman Brothers Band. Great attention is paid to recreating the music with an unparalleled degree of authenticity. The band has been chosen as featured performer on next year’s Time Life Southern Rock Cruise. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

MADAGASCAR – A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / July 9-12 – DIRECT/x

Part of the 2024 Children’s Summer Series. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, JULY 12th

ALL SHOOK UP / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 12-14 – DIRECT/x

The music of Elvis Presley comes to life in this energetic musical fantasy! Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Book by Joe DiPietro / It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

DUELING PIANOS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / July 12 at 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling piano shows are request oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs from Bon Jovi to Billy Joel to Lady Gaga. The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Audience members are pitted one-side-against-the-other. Examples of rivalries include country vs. rock, men against women, etc. Dueling piano shows are typically 60 to 120 minutes in duration – maximizing the players’ energy and audience interaction. 16+ event not suitable for children. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN EVENING WITH A ROOMFUL OF BLUES / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Back by popular demand! With a non-stop performance schedule for over 50 years, Roomful of Blues has earned critical, popular, and radio success and a legion of fans across the globe. With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues, and R&B, it’s no wonder why the great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I ever heard.” Since 1967, the group’s deeply rooted blend of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues, and soul has earned it 5 Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including 7 Blues Music Awards and the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll for “Best Blues Band”. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WILLY WONKA JR. / Capitol Center (Concord) / July 12 & 13 at 7pm – DIRECT/x

Presented by RB Productions. Willy Wonka JR. opens in Wonka’s magical chocolate factory, a mysterious place with strange creatures known as Oompa-Loompas. With the help of the Oompa-Loompas, Wonka, self-described “greatest candy maker of all time,” explains that he faces retirement soon, and he is concerned about finding a replacement. Based on the classic 1971 movie musical. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, JULY 13th

GREEN RIVER – CCR & JOHN FOGERTY TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Ultimate Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty Tribute Show. The show is very faithful to a live CCR performance. Concertgoers will hear all their favorite CCR classics, including Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, and Up Around the Bend to name a few, as well as songs that the band would turn into live jams such as Born on the Bayou and Susie Q. The band also mixes in John Fogerty classics such as The Old Man Down the Road and Centerfield. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BEGINNINGS (CHICAGO TRIBUTE) / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago brings the magic of a live Chicago performance to life and exceptionally recreates their enormous songbook of contemporary hits. Beginnings has one of the most entertaining live performances you can see today. Expect a family-friendly entertainment event that is pleasing to music lovers of all ages! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

