July 11-14 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JULY 11th
- Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dani Sven / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Justin Federico / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Casey Roop / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Dalton Sayball / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Halley Neal / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Jamie Hughes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Pat Foley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- 21st and 1st / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Lisa Guyer / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm
- Showcase 603 / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, JULY 12th
- Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Darien Castro / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Bob Pratte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Richard Wallace / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chuck Alaimo / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Off The Record / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Radio Daze / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- 90’s Night / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Nick Casey / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 13th
- Benjamin Harris / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Bella Perrotta / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Roc n Ron / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Berthune / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Jenni Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 7:30pm
- SIRSY / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Down By Ten / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Hell on Heels / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Craig Thomas & Ken Clark / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Category 5 / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JULY 14th
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Peter Pappas / Stella Blu (Salem) / 3pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Freddie Catalfo / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, JULY 11th
LIVE AT THE FILLMORE – ALLMAN BROTHERS TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Live at The Fillmore has become the most popular and best known tribute to the original Allman Brothers Band. Great attention is paid to recreating the music with an unparalleled degree of authenticity. The band has been chosen as featured performer on next year’s Time Life Southern Rock Cruise. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
MADAGASCAR – A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR. / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / July 9-12 – DIRECT/x
Part of the 2024 Children’s Summer Series. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
FRIDAY, JULY 12th
ALL SHOOK UP / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 12-14 – DIRECT/x
The music of Elvis Presley comes to life in this energetic musical fantasy! Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Book by Joe DiPietro / It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
DUELING PIANOS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / July 12 at 8pm – DIRECT/x
Dueling piano shows are request oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs from Bon Jovi to Billy Joel to Lady Gaga. The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Audience members are pitted one-side-against-the-other. Examples of rivalries include country vs. rock, men against women, etc. Dueling piano shows are typically 60 to 120 minutes in duration – maximizing the players’ energy and audience interaction. 16+ event not suitable for children. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
AN EVENING WITH A ROOMFUL OF BLUES / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Back by popular demand! With a non-stop performance schedule for over 50 years, Roomful of Blues has earned critical, popular, and radio success and a legion of fans across the globe. With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues, and R&B, it’s no wonder why the great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I ever heard.” Since 1967, the group’s deeply rooted blend of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues, and soul has earned it 5 Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including 7 Blues Music Awards and the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll for “Best Blues Band”. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
WILLY WONKA JR. / Capitol Center (Concord) / July 12 & 13 at 7pm – DIRECT/x
Presented by RB Productions. Willy Wonka JR. opens in Wonka’s magical chocolate factory, a mysterious place with strange creatures known as Oompa-Loompas. With the help of the Oompa-Loompas, Wonka, self-described “greatest candy maker of all time,” explains that he faces retirement soon, and he is concerned about finding a replacement. Based on the classic 1971 movie musical. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SATURDAY, JULY 13th
GREEN RIVER – CCR & JOHN FOGERTY TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Ultimate Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty Tribute Show. The show is very faithful to a live CCR performance. Concertgoers will hear all their favorite CCR classics, including Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, and Up Around the Bend to name a few, as well as songs that the band would turn into live jams such as Born on the Bayou and Susie Q. The band also mixes in John Fogerty classics such as The Old Man Down the Road and Centerfield. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
BEGINNINGS (CHICAGO TRIBUTE) / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago brings the magic of a live Chicago performance to life and exceptionally recreates their enormous songbook of contemporary hits. Beginnings has one of the most entertaining live performances you can see today. Expect a family-friendly entertainment event that is pleasing to music lovers of all ages! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
