The Weekender, July 11 -14: Lavender Picking, ’90s Night, Santa’s Coming to Manchester and more!

MANCHESTER, NH – The dog days of summer are here. Take some time to get out and about to enjoy what summer in New Hampshire has to offer – but make sure to stay cool and hydrate!

Multi-Day Events

July 5 – 21

Lavender U-Pick 2024, Warner NH – Pumpkin Blossom Farm is welcoming all to the farm to be able to pick your own bundle of lavender throughout the month of July. Upon arrival at the farm, head to the barn where you will be provided with supplies and instructions on how to harvest your own lavender bundle. For additional information, please check here.

July 12

‘90s Night at the Shaskeen, Manchester NH – The return of ’90s Night is back at the Shaskeen starting at 9 PM. Listen to some of your favorite ’90s covers from Heely & The Moon Shoes and A Blockbuster Summer. Tickets are $10 at the door for 21 years or older with ID.

July 13

Santa is Coming to Manchester in July, Manchester NH – The Bookery will be hosting children’s author Tabitha Jean D’Agata and Santa this Saturday from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. This gathering will be to celebrate D’Agata’s new picture book ‘Twas the Morning Before Christmas Eve with giveaways, snacks, crafts and pictures with Santa!

Battle of the Food Trucks, York ME – Stonewall Kitchen is hosting their 9th annual Battle of the Food Trucks from 11AM until 2PM. There will be plenty of food trucks, live music, beer garden, coffee and more! Event is weather dependent and will not be rescheduled if cancelled so make sure to check back for updates.

July 14

Block Party 2024, Manchester NH – The Currier Museum of Art‘s Block Party is back this Sunday from 3 until 7 p.m. This will be a night full of activities, live music, free admission to the museum, a beer and wine tent and more!

Reading to Rescues, Nashua NH – The Humane Society for Greater Nashua is hosting Reading to Rescues this Sunday from 11AM until 1PM. Youth ages 4 to 13, accompanied by a parent/guardian, are welcome to participate in a reading session at the Shelter. Registration is free but required!

Planning Ahead?

July 20: Fairytale Festival, Nashua NH

July 20 – 21, 27 – 28: Blueberry & Flower Festival, Amesbury MA