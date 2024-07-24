July 25-28 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 25th

Kat Ivy performs July 25 at KC’s Rib Shack.

Chris Perkins / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Cohn / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5pm

Jason Michelson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

21 st & 1 st / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

& 1 / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm Bella Perotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Malcolm Salls / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Pat Foley / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Jamie Hughes / Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

Rebel Collective / Eagle Square (Concord) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 26th

Catch the Highwater Haulers July 26 at The Shaskeen.

Keith Crocker / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Eddie Sands / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Stephen DeCuire / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joel Begin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Category 5 / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Jamie Hughes / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Highwater Haulers / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 27th

Tom Boisse plays at The Pizza Man on July 27.

Brooks Young / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm

Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Tom Boisse / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dani Sven / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Bob Pratte Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Frankie Boy & The Blues Express / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Run Up The Tab / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Steve Tombstone / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

BJ Magoon and Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 28th

Sean Coleman will sing for your supper-time pleasure at Murphy’s on July 28.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

The Funeral Puppets / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 12pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Slow Burn / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

FRIDAY, JULY 26th

THE HIGH KINGS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. In 2024 after a 17 year journey The High Kings continue to perform in sell out venues across the globe to their ever-growing army of loyal fans that span generations. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm and 8pm – DIRECT/x

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Manchester. Get your tickets now to discover A Tribute to Queen and More (6pm concert) and The Best of Hip-Hop on Strings (8:30pm show) at The Rex Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, JULY 27th

BRUCE IN THE USA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Much more than just another tribute… Bruce In The USA is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show. Matt Ryan, from the World Famous “Legends In Concert” cast, began playing the Springsteen character in 2000, in Legends “full scale” Las Vegas show. The great success in the famous Las Vegas show brought him to performances across the world, eventually evolving his character into the Bruce In The USA show. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

RUST NEVER SLEEPS – Neil Young Retrospective / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

With over eighteen years of performing shows throughout the East Coast, RNS inhabits the spirit of Neil Young. They get you ready for the country with sweet harmonies and soulful pedal steel, or dive deep into the spook with dueling, slashing guitars…all held down by thumping bass grooves and rock solid drumming. Loose as a goose, or tight as a Saturday night, they always satisfy! Join us for a memorable evening that honors the spirit of one of the most respected artists in rock music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JUSTON McKINNEY – PARENTALLY CHALLENGED / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Comedian Juston McKinney has specials on Comedy Central, Showtime, Amazon Prime and multiple Tonight Show appearances but in this show he talks about his greatest achievement and challenge yet… parenting. Using multi-media he takes you through his personal and hilarious journey of raising children in today’s world. From birth to teenagers to still living in your basement! Juston covers it all in this PG-13 show. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

ZAC BROWN TRIBUTE BAND / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Zac Brown Tribute Band is the premier tribute to Zac Brown Band! ZBTB is the first and most authentic tribute to the bands music and their exhilarating live shows! www.labellewinery.com

SUNDAY, JULY 21st

THE REMINISANTS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

The Reminisants have been entertaining audiences throughout New England since 1973. The band specializes in music from the 1950s through the 1990s, playing a collection of great hits for all kinds of tastes and generations. https://www.starkpark.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x

Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

