July 25-28 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JULY 25th
- Chris Perkins / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Justin Cohn / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5pm
- Jason Michelson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- 21st & 1st / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Bella Perotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Malcolm Salls / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm
- Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Kat Ivy / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Patrick Synan / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Richard Wallace / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Pat Foley / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Jamie Hughes / Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm
- Rebel Collective / Eagle Square (Concord) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 26th
- Keith Crocker / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Eddie Sands / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Stephen DeCuire / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Bella Perrotta / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Joel Begin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jodee Frawlee / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Category 5 / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Jamie Hughes / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Highwater Haulers / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 27th
- Brooks Young / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm
- Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Peter Pappas / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Tom Boisse / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dani Sven / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mikey G / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Bob Pratte Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Frankie Boy & The Blues Express / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Run Up The Tab / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Steve Tombstone / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- BJ Magoon and Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JULY 28th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- The Funeral Puppets / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 12pm
- Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Slow Burn / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
FRIDAY, JULY 26th
THE HIGH KINGS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. In 2024 after a 17 year journey The High Kings continue to perform in sell out venues across the globe to their ever-growing army of loyal fans that span generations. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm and 8pm – DIRECT/x
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Manchester. Get your tickets now to discover A Tribute to Queen and More (6pm concert) and The Best of Hip-Hop on Strings (8:30pm show) at The Rex Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SATURDAY, JULY 27th
BRUCE IN THE USA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Much more than just another tribute… Bruce In The USA is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show. Matt Ryan, from the World Famous “Legends In Concert” cast, began playing the Springsteen character in 2000, in Legends “full scale” Las Vegas show. The great success in the famous Las Vegas show brought him to performances across the world, eventually evolving his character into the Bruce In The USA show. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
RUST NEVER SLEEPS – Neil Young Retrospective / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
With over eighteen years of performing shows throughout the East Coast, RNS inhabits the spirit of Neil Young. They get you ready for the country with sweet harmonies and soulful pedal steel, or dive deep into the spook with dueling, slashing guitars…all held down by thumping bass grooves and rock solid drumming. Loose as a goose, or tight as a Saturday night, they always satisfy! Join us for a memorable evening that honors the spirit of one of the most respected artists in rock music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
JUSTON McKINNEY – PARENTALLY CHALLENGED / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Comedian Juston McKinney has specials on Comedy Central, Showtime, Amazon Prime and multiple Tonight Show appearances but in this show he talks about his greatest achievement and challenge yet… parenting. Using multi-media he takes you through his personal and hilarious journey of raising children in today’s world. From birth to teenagers to still living in your basement! Juston covers it all in this PG-13 show. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
ZAC BROWN TRIBUTE BAND / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Zac Brown Tribute Band is the premier tribute to Zac Brown Band! ZBTB is the first and most authentic tribute to the bands music and their exhilarating live shows! www.labellewinery.com
SUNDAY, JULY 21st
THE REMINISANTS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
The Reminisants have been entertaining audiences throughout New England since 1973. The band specializes in music from the 1950s through the 1990s, playing a collection of great hits for all kinds of tastes and generations. https://www.starkpark.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x
Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
