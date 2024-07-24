The Weekender, July 25-28: Tall Ships, Summer Stroll, Sunrise in the Sunflowers and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re entering the last weekend of July, check out the mix to enjoy the weather and summer while it’s here!





Multi-Day Events

July 25 – 28

Portsmouth Tall Ships Festival, Portsmouth NH – Sail Portmouth is bringing tall ships to Portsmouth for a weekend of sailing or touring them dockside. Take a look at the schedule of events for the weekend here and purchase a ticket if you wish to sail the high seas.

July 27 – 28

Worcester Punk Rock Flea Market, Worcester MA – Worcester Punk Rock Flea Market will be held at Hotel Vernon this Saturday and Sunday. There will be over 15 vendors each day with gifts, oddities, and more. Admission is free and is for 21+.

July 26

Walking Through Black History, Manchester NH – Walking Through Black History with Stan Garrity will be held this Friday from 10AM until 12PM at the Rotunda at the Manchester City Library. Make sure to register at the link here.

July 27

Nashua Summer Stroll, Nashua NH – Pearl Street to Temple Street of Main Street will be closed to cars and open for pedestrians for a full day of fun for all ages. There will be food, music, arts, activities for kids and more. This event is free to attend!

July 28

Sunrise in the Sunflowers, Lee NH – Meet at Coppal House Farm to embrace the calm of the morning among the sunflowers starting at 5:30AM. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the sunflowers in the golden hour of the morning to witness and take some amazing photographs if you wish. Ticket price includes full day admission to the sunflower farm, you can purchase here but spots are limited!

Planning Ahead?

August 2-4: 42nd Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival, Pittsfield NH

August 24: Monster Hunt, Manchester NH