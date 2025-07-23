July 25 Manchester Film Festival: An Evening with William Devane 

MANCHESTER, NH – Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor William Devane, best known for his roles in “Knotts Landing”, “24-Live Another Day” & “Marathon Man” will make an appearance on July 25 at the 4th Annual Manchester International Film Festival.

The evening will be moderated actor, producer and Devane’s friend, Sam Weisman who will conduct a Q&A that will include clips from Devane’s career and a special screening of “The Missiles of October” in which he played President John F. Kennedy in the days surrounding the Cuban Missile Crises.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Program starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event are $25 and can be purchased directly from the Palace/Rex website here.

William Devane BIO

William Joseph Devane (born September 5, 1939) is an American actor. He is known for his role as Greg Sumner on the primetime soap opera Knots Landing (1983–1993)[1] and as James Heller on the Fox serial dramas 24 (2001–2010) and 24: Live Another Day (2014). He is also known for his work in films such as Family Plot (1976), Marathon Man with Dustin Hoffman and Lawence Olivier (1976), Rolling Thunder (1977), Payback (1999), Space Cowboys (2000) and for portraying John F. Kennedy in the ABC Television Live Broadcast of Missiles of October.

Sam Weisman Bio

Sam Weisman worked for 10 years as an actor before making the transition to directing. He has earned directorial credits in film, television, and theatre. They include the feature films George of the Jungle (which received a British Academy Award nomination for Best Children’s Movie),The Out-of-Towners (starring Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn, and John Cleese), Bye-Bye Love, D2: The Mighty Ducks, and Dickie Roberts (starring David Spade, produced by Adam Sandler). He also was co-producer of the feature film, Dad (starring Jack Lemmon, Olympia Dukakis, and Ted Danson).

About Manchester Film Festival

A 2-night lineup of Independent New Hampshire Film, New England Premiere Short Films, Groundbreaking Documentaries, and International Film coupled with a Q&A Panel with Actors, Producers and the Granite State’s very own Andy DeMeo from the Podcast “Granite Goodness”

