July 4-7 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

Featured LIVE MUSIC

Tim Kierstead plays July 4 at Murphy’s in Bedford.

THURSDAY, JULY 4th

Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 5th

Ciera MacKenzie plays the Backyard Brewery on July 5.

Dalton Sayball / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andy Laliotis / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brooks Young / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ciera MacKenzie / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Mixtape Heroez / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

River Sang Wild / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Whiskey Horse Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Robert Bushinsky, Delusive Relics, Fatigue / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Jonee Earthquake Band plays July 6 at The Shaskeen.

SATURDAY, JULY 6th

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Gardner / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Mike & Connor / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Luna Bistro (Manchester) / 7pm

Danny McCarthy / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Alex Roy Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Fleetwood Heart / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jonee Earthquake Band & More / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Max Sullivan / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Jack Rabbit Slims / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

Andrea Paquin performs July 7 at Stella Blu in Nashua.

SUNDAY, JULY 7th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Andrea Paquin / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Pat Foley / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Two Towns / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Two Drink Minimum / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JULY 4th – HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!

FRIDAY, JULY 5th

MEAN GIRLS (HIGH SCHOOL VERSION / Capitol Center (Concord) / July 5 & 6 at 7pm – DIRECT/x

Presented by RB Productions. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Rated PG-13. Parental discretion is advised. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, JULY 6th

JUSTIN HAYWARD & CHRISTOPHER CROSS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Having chalked up over 50 years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over. Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked. Over the years the band has sold more than fifty-five million albums and received numerous awards.

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist. In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SUNDAY, JULY 7th

IAN ARCHIBOLD & IAN GALIPEAU / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) 6pm – DIRECT/x

NH Music Collective presents Ian Archibold & Ian Galipeau live up in the Cantin Room at the BNH Stage! Originally from Panama, Ian Archibold now performs around New England playing a diverse mix of songs ranging from classics like the Beatles and Springsteen to modern favorites like John Mayer, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay. Ian Galipeau is an indie-rock songwriter for hopeful cynics. He weaves empathetic storytelling and careful wordplay into thought-provoking, nuanced songs that fit loosely under “indie rock”, but with strands of Americana to keep you on your toes. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

VIXEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

There is only one all-female hard rock back from the 80’s who: Sold over a MILLION albums, had SIX #1 videos on MTV, and had FOUR songs in Billboard’s Top 100! Vixen consistently delivers high energy top notch performances that leave fans breathless and wanting more at every show. Onward and upward, the Vixen legacy shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

UPCOMING EVENTS

ALL SHOOK UP / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 12-14 – DIRECT/x

The music of Elvis Presely comes to life in this energetic musical fantasy! Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Book by Joe DiPietro / It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!