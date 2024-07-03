July 4-7 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JULY 4th
- Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Chris Lester / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 5th
- Dalton Sayball / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Andy Laliotis / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Brooks Young / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ciera MacKenzie / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Pete Peterson / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Mixtape Heroez / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- River Sang Wild / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Whiskey Horse Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Robert Bushinsky, Delusive Relics, Fatigue / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 6th
- Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chris Gardner / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Mike & Connor / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Phil Jacques / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Eddie Sands / Luna Bistro (Manchester) / 7pm
- Danny McCarthy / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Alex Roy Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Fleetwood Heart / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Jonee Earthquake Band & More / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Max Sullivan / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Jack Rabbit Slims / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JULY 7th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Andrea Paquin / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Pat Foley / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Two Towns / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, JULY 4th – HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!
FRIDAY, JULY 5th
MEAN GIRLS (HIGH SCHOOL VERSION / Capitol Center (Concord) / July 5 & 6 at 7pm – DIRECT/x
Presented by RB Productions. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Rated PG-13. Parental discretion is advised. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SATURDAY, JULY 6th
JUSTIN HAYWARD & CHRISTOPHER CROSS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Having chalked up over 50 years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over. Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked. Over the years the band has sold more than fifty-five million albums and received numerous awards.
Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist. In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
SUNDAY, JULY 7th
IAN ARCHIBOLD & IAN GALIPEAU / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) 6pm – DIRECT/x
NH Music Collective presents Ian Archibold & Ian Galipeau live up in the Cantin Room at the BNH Stage! Originally from Panama, Ian Archibold now performs around New England playing a diverse mix of songs ranging from classics like the Beatles and Springsteen to modern favorites like John Mayer, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay. Ian Galipeau is an indie-rock songwriter for hopeful cynics. He weaves empathetic storytelling and careful wordplay into thought-provoking, nuanced songs that fit loosely under “indie rock”, but with strands of Americana to keep you on your toes. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
VIXEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
There is only one all-female hard rock back from the 80’s who: Sold over a MILLION albums, had SIX #1 videos on MTV, and had FOUR songs in Billboard’s Top 100! Vixen consistently delivers high energy top notch performances that leave fans breathless and wanting more at every show. Onward and upward, the Vixen legacy shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
UPCOMING EVENTS
ALL SHOOK UP / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 12-14 – DIRECT/x
The music of Elvis Presely comes to life in this energetic musical fantasy! Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Book by Joe DiPietro / It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!