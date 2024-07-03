The Weekender, July 4 – 7: Pick your own lavender, LEGO Quest, Roller Disco and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It looks to be a wonderful 4th of July weekend. Check out the mix below!

Multi-Day Events

July 5 – 21

Lavender U-Pick 2024, Warner NH – Pumpkin Blossom Farm is welcoming all to the farm to be able to pick your own bundle of lavender throughout the month of July. Upon arrival at the farm, head to the barn where you will be provided with supplies and instructions on how to harvest your own lavender bundle. For additional information, please check here.

July 5

LEGO Quest, Manchester NH – Manchester City Library is hosting Lego Quest in the Winchell Room from 3 until 4PM. This program is for 3 to 12 year olds and is a great opportunity to build and meet new Lego friends.

July 6

4th of July Weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock, Gilford NH – Gunstock Mountain Resort is celebrating America with American-made arts and crafts. There will be 100 exhibitors with a variety of crafts, food, demos and more. Admission is free and the fair starts at 10AM!

Roller Disco Returns to Manchester, Manchester NH – REMIX Skate and Event Center is hosting a roller disco which will be a great night for beginners! This is for adults with tickets being $20 per person which includes the price of rentals. This will be a night full of skating, drink specials, games and prizes!

Bravo Brunch Trivia, Manchester NH – The Goat Manchester is hosting Bravo Trivia starting at 12PM. This will be a great opportunity for Bravo fans to test out all their Bravo knowledge!

July 7

New England Reptile Expo, Manchester NH – The New England Reptile Expo will be hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. There will be over 200+ vendors full of reptiles, amphibians, cages, tanks, supplies and more! Purchase your tickets at the door!

Planning Ahead?

July 14: Block Party 2024, Currier Museum of Art, Manchester NH

July 20 – 21, 27 – 28: Blueberry & Flower Festival, Amesbury MA