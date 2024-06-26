June 27-30 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JUNE 27th
- Dave Zangri / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Casey Roop / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dalton Sayball / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Kay Ivy / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- 3 of 6 / Eagle Square (Concord) / 7pm
- MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 28th
- Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Justin Federico / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Brian Johnson Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Richard Wallace / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ciera MacKenzie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Andrea Paquin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Taylor Swift Night / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm – FUNDRAISING EVENT
- Midnight Creeps, Tester, Ragz to Stitchez, Marianne Toilet and the Runs / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 29th
- Keith Drab / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Mike Barger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Keith Crocker / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Stephen DeCuire / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- The Joe Winslow Duo / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- John Chouinard / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- M & D / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joel Begin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Brooks Young / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrea Paquin / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Swipe Right Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub (Nashua) / 8pm
- Peter Poirier / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- The Mockingbirds / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Joppa Flats / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 30th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Dalton Sayball / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Colin Hart / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Two Towns / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
- Peter Pappas / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, JUNE 27th
THE LAVENDER SCARE – NSQUARED DANCE/ Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
The Red Scare bled into the Lavender Scare during the mid-20th century in America. The Lavender Scare was the forced dismissal and resignation of thousands of workers that stemmed from the federal workforce, due to their sexuality. This scare swept the nation but is seldom spoken of in American History. The Lavender Scare was the beginning snowball effect that led to the Civil Rights movement for the LGBTQIA+ community. NSquared Dance brings light to this event during Pride month, giving voices to those who couldn’t speak for their jobs and lives. Learn. Listen. Watch. Be Moved.. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
PHIL VASSAR – HITS AND HEROES TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 27 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Fans will be able to catch Phil on the road, in their cars, and at home. The piano-pounding power house will go coast to coast with his intimate, yet energizing Piano Bar tour. A throw back to the days when Phil was getting his start, concert goers will be treated to Vassar’s hits as well as covers from Phil’s icons. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FRIDAY, JUNE 28th
WELCOME TO THE CLUB / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
A Celebration of the American Crooners presented in its original format with a full 19 Piece NH Jazz Orchestra. A reinvention of the classic Copacabana Club with hits from Frank Sinatra, Nat ‘King’ Cole, Bing Crosby, Bobby Darin, Mel Tormé, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Tony Bennett. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
CLUB D’ELF / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Club d’Elf has been helping audiences lose track of time for twenty five years with its mesmerizing synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk. Each Club d’Elf performance features a different line-up, drawn from a constellation of some of the most creative improvisers from the jazz, DJ, rock & world music scenes of Boston, NYC and beyond. The band’s music draws from a startlingly wide spectrum of styles, including jazz, hip hop, electronica, avant garde, prog-rock and dub. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SATURDAY, JUNE 29th
THE TEMPTATIONS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. They are one of the most iconic, bestselling brands in the entertainment world today. While the group has evolved over the years, Dr. Otis Williams has continued to lead the group and carry the torch forward for the next generation of Temptations’ fans. Their concerts include fan favorites such as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” and more. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS / Opera House (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Get ready to twist and shout because “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” will bring the instrumental magic of The Beatles along with a captivating multimedia experience! Step back in time and experience the timeless hits of the Fab Four like never before as this talented instrumental tribute act takes the stage. From “Hey Jude” to “Let It Be,” immerse yourself in the melodies and harmonies of all your favorite Beatles classics on a night that’s sure to be filled with nostalgia and excitement. https://gentlyweeps.ludus.com/index.php
NICK LOWE & LOS STRAITJACKETS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Nick Lowe has made his mark as a producer, songwriter of at least three songs you know by heart, short-lived career as a pop star, and a lengthy term as a musicians’ musician. But in his current ‘second act’ as a silver-haired, tender-hearted but sharp-tongued singer-songwriter, he has no equal. Los Straitjackets are the leading practitioners of the lost art of the guitar instrumental. The band has taken their unique, high-energy brand of original rock & roll around the world. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
CATHEDRAL / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Cathedral: The Tribute to Van Halen will launch you out of your seat playing air guitar before you realize it! Cathedral — featuring a 3x Grammy nominated guitarist, a former Bon Jovi produced artist, a Sunset Strip veteran, and a nationally acclaimed drummer — is THE ONLY all-eras (1978-1995) Van Halen tribute, in a class of its own. Cathedral requires no costumes and is laser focused on accuracy to the original Van Halen and cover the entire Van Halen catalog from David Lee Roth to Sammy Hagar and beyond! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
10 YEARS OF INK LINK NEWS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6-9pm– DIRECT/x
Established in June 2014 the Ink Link is getting the band back together (from their mayoral election debate party) and throwing a party to celebrate it all – news, community, and the future of journalism! Light fare, cash bar, The Real Deal jazz combo with some disco highlights and a special presentation about the future of Ink Link News. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – FREE EVENT
SUNDAY, JUNE 30th
JOSH RITTER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Works in Progress and Songs You Know. Renowned singer, songwriter, musician, artist and best-selling author Josh Ritter released his eleventh studio album, ‘Spectral Lines’, last year. One of today’s most thoughtful and prolific voices, Ritter has been praised by NPR Music on his 2019’s widely acclaimed ‘Fever Breaks’ album: “He remains a hydrant of ideas while embodying an endless capacity for empathy and indignation, often within a single song. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
UPCOMING EVENTS
ALL SHOOK UP / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 12-14 – DIRECT/x
The music of Elvis Presely comes to life in this energetic musical fantasy! Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Book by Joe DiPietro / It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
