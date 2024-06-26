June 27-30 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 27th

Dave Zangri / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Kay Ivy / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

3 of 6 / Eagle Square (Concord) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 28th

Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Federico / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brian Johnson Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Ciera MacKenzie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Taylor Swift Night / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm – FUNDRAISING EVENT

Midnight Creeps, Tester, Ragz to Stitchez, Marianne Toilet and the Runs / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 29th

Keith Drab / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Mike Barger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Keith Crocker / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Stephen DeCuire / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

The Joe Winslow Duo / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

M & D / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Joel Begin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Brooks Young / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub (Nashua) / 8pm

Peter Poirier / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The Mockingbirds / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Joppa Flats / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 30th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Dalton Sayball / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Colin Hart / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Two Towns / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Peter Pappas / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27th

THE LAVENDER SCARE – NSQUARED DANCE/ Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Red Scare bled into the Lavender Scare during the mid-20th century in America. The Lavender Scare was the forced dismissal and resignation of thousands of workers that stemmed from the federal workforce, due to their sexuality. This scare swept the nation but is seldom spoken of in American History. The Lavender Scare was the beginning snowball effect that led to the Civil Rights movement for the LGBTQIA+ community. NSquared Dance brings light to this event during Pride month, giving voices to those who couldn’t speak for their jobs and lives. Learn. Listen. Watch. Be Moved.. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

PHIL VASSAR – HITS AND HEROES TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 27 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Fans will be able to catch Phil on the road, in their cars, and at home. The piano-pounding power house will go coast to coast with his intimate, yet energizing Piano Bar tour. A throw back to the days when Phil was getting his start, concert goers will be treated to Vassar’s hits as well as covers from Phil’s icons. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, JUNE 28th

WELCOME TO THE CLUB / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A Celebration of the American Crooners presented in its original format with a full 19 Piece NH Jazz Orchestra. A reinvention of the classic Copacabana Club with hits from Frank Sinatra, Nat ‘King’ Cole, Bing Crosby, Bobby Darin, Mel Tormé, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Tony Bennett. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

CLUB D’ELF / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Club d’Elf has been helping audiences lose track of time for twenty five years with its mesmerizing synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk. Each Club d’Elf performance features a different line-up, drawn from a constellation of some of the most creative improvisers from the jazz, DJ, rock & world music scenes of Boston, NYC and beyond. The band’s music draws from a startlingly wide spectrum of styles, including jazz, hip hop, electronica, avant garde, prog-rock and dub. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, JUNE 29th

THE TEMPTATIONS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. They are one of the most iconic, bestselling brands in the entertainment world today. While the group has evolved over the years, Dr. Otis Williams has continued to lead the group and carry the torch forward for the next generation of Temptations’ fans. Their concerts include fan favorites such as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” and more. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS / Opera House (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to twist and shout because “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” will bring the instrumental magic of The Beatles along with a captivating multimedia experience! Step back in time and experience the timeless hits of the Fab Four like never before as this talented instrumental tribute act takes the stage. From “Hey Jude” to “Let It Be,” immerse yourself in the melodies and harmonies of all your favorite Beatles classics on a night that’s sure to be filled with nostalgia and excitement. https://gentlyweeps.ludus.com/index.php

NICK LOWE & LOS STRAITJACKETS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Nick Lowe has made his mark as a producer, songwriter of at least three songs you know by heart, short-lived career as a pop star, and a lengthy term as a musicians’ musician. But in his current ‘second act’ as a silver-haired, tender-hearted but sharp-tongued singer-songwriter, he has no equal. Los Straitjackets are the leading practitioners of the lost art of the guitar instrumental. The band has taken their unique, high-energy brand of original rock & roll around the world. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CATHEDRAL / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Cathedral: The Tribute to Van Halen will launch you out of your seat playing air guitar before you realize it! Cathedral — featuring a 3x Grammy nominated guitarist, a former Bon Jovi produced artist, a Sunset Strip veteran, and a nationally acclaimed drummer — is THE ONLY all-eras (1978-1995) Van Halen tribute, in a class of its own. Cathedral requires no costumes and is laser focused on accuracy to the original Van Halen and cover the entire Van Halen catalog from David Lee Roth to Sammy Hagar and beyond! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

10 YEARS OF INK LINK NEWS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6-9pm– DIRECT/x

Established in June 2014 the Ink Link is getting the band back together (from their mayoral election debate party) and throwing a party to celebrate it all – news, community, and the future of journalism! Light fare, cash bar, The Real Deal jazz combo with some disco highlights and a special presentation about the future of Ink Link News. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – FREE EVENT

bands over the course of the night. The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, JUNE 30th

JOSH RITTER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Works in Progress and Songs You Know. Renowned singer, songwriter, musician, artist and best-selling author Josh Ritter released his eleventh studio album, ‘Spectral Lines’, last year. One of today’s most thoughtful and prolific voices, Ritter has been praised by NPR Music on his 2019’s widely acclaimed ‘Fever Breaks’ album: “He remains a hydrant of ideas while embodying an endless capacity for empathy and indignation, often within a single song. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

UPCOMING EVENTS

ALL SHOOK UP / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 12-14 – DIRECT/x

The music of Elvis Presely comes to life in this energetic musical fantasy! Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Book by Joe DiPietro / It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

Visited 27 times, 27 visit(s) today