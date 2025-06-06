June 6, 2025: Remembering D-Day + 80 Years

June 5, 1944. The United States had been engaged in WWII for two and half years. Aggressions by Germany had started in Europe two years before that. At times it must have seemed like a never-ending slug-fest in Europe and across the vast Pacific. But nobody in the U.S., least of all in Nashua, were aware of what was about to happen.

Although there was plenty going on in the steaming jungles of the south Pacific between the U.S. Marines, U.S. Army and the Japanese, the country’s focus was on Europe, in general, and Italy in particular. Subsequently, the big story in the Nashua Telegraph of June 5th was the liberation of the city of Rome by Allied Forces. The headline read, “Drive Through Captured Rome Chasing Germans.” The Pope was “Believed Safe in Vatican.” Another piece announced, “589 Enemy Ships Sunk By U.S. Subs.” And of course, the front page of any American newspaper would not be complete on any day of the year without mention of something political. In this case, Governor Thomas Dewey of NY was “Assured of Big Support” in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

As all local papers will do, the war was brought home to New Hampshire on a personal level. In a short story, Nashua resident Sgt. Raymond Soucy of the Army Air Force who went missing over Germany in March on his 21st flying mission, was now believed to be a prisoner of war in Germany.

Another article touched on the fact that, since the advent of the war, so many commodities, including gasoline, had been rationed and was in short supply. This, to a point where Nashua Police apparently found two suspects in the process of siphoning gasoline from a truck, scared them away, and recovered the two cans of gas. In an unrelated story, a new device called the “Vacu-Matic” was said to give vehicles 30% more mileage when affixed to the car’s carburetor – a boon for gas-ration-starved motorists.

But on that June 5th of 1944 in Nashua, not all was doom and gloom. A front-page piece proclaimed, “16 Get Degrees At Rivier College Commencement.” Another article said that Nashuan Sgt. Phillip Reilly of the Army Air Force had “arrived overseas safely.” Several local couples were married, the grooms all active service members. At Brockelman’s Food Store on Main Street, spare ribs were only 24 cents per pound and assorted cup cakes were 33 cents per dozen. Gregg and Son millwork on Crown Street were offering “permanent jobs.” Johns-Manville on Bridge Street advertised “MEN WANTED” stating that they were an “Essential War Industry.” Bemis Bros. Bag Company in Pepperell advertised for “Men Women Boys and Girls Wanted For Permanent Employment.” With so many men fighting overseas, anyone in the U.S. who wanted to work could easily get a job. And if a Nashuan of that time wanted some entertainment, they could see the movie “Shine on Harvest Moon” starring Ann Sheridan at the State Theater or “Waterfront” – a “Thrill Packed Drama of Nazi Spies” starring J. Carrol Naish and John Caradine at the Tremont.

No… there was no inkling… not a clue… that the United States and its Allies were about to embark on the largest amphibious invasion in military history. Its code-name was Operation Overlord, an all-out invasion of the Normandy beaches on France’s northern coast. For this, men and materiel had been building in England, just across the English channel, for months. Some military outfits had been training for over a year – just for this purpose. Many had not yet experienced combat. Once located in England, servicemen still did not know what was happening or where they were going. As June 6th grew nearer, their letters home were greatly censored lest someone figure out what was about to happen. A few days before the launch of Overlord, there were no outgoing letters home. No civilians were allowed on Allied military installations. Allied servicemen who were part of Overlord were not allowed to leave their bases. The element of surprise was crucial.

Omaha Beach, early morning, June 6, 1944. Image courtesy of The National WWII Museum

Nashuans were just finishing up their evening meal on Monday, June 5th when, half-way around the world, with a six-hour time difference, it was very early morning on Tuesday, June 6th. The largest flotilla of ships ever assembled in history was moving across the English Channel carrying the bulk of fighting men including tanks, trucks, jeeps, armored vehicles and firearms of every type and caliber. Ships of every size and description, most military, some civilian vessels were en route to northern France. Despite the operation being stalled a couple times due to weather, the ships bounced about in the choppy water on a day when the weather still was not ideal. But another delay could not be risked.

Just after midnight (Paris time) on Tuesday, June 6, 1944, over 13,000 paratroopers of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions and British 6th Airborne, and over 3,900 glider infantrymen dropped beyond France’s Normandy beaches and behind enemy lines to secure key approaches to the Allied beachhead.

At 0630 Tuesday morning, just after midnight in Nashua, the 1st and 29th Infantry Division stormed Omaha Beach. At 0700, or 1a.m. Nashua time, the 4th Infantry Division quickly overwhelmed inferior German forces at Utah Beach. By the end of the day, or around early afternoon in Nashua, most of the beach was secured. However, fighting continued on Omaha Beach until the night of June 6-7. Nashua, and the rest of America went to sleep, woke up, went to work, and went about their life for hours not knowing that those hours marked the beginning of the end of WWII.

A total of 4,414 Allied troops were killed on D-Day, including 2,501 Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. Despite the months of careful planning, special vehicles, and special training things still went awry. Prior to the beach landing, Allied planes dropped 13,000 bombs – most missed their target. Naval bombardment overshot the German lines they were trying to hit, some landing on Allied paratroopers. Despite the bombing, well-built German bunkers remained intact and in fact, are still there today. Some paratroopers of the 101st Airborne jumped out of an airplane with a heavy bag of equipment attached to their leg, including their firearms. The plane was moving fast to avoid being hit by enemy fire, too fast for a jump. The men jumped anyway. Turning around and making a second pass was not an option. With so many planes in the air, mid-air collisions would have been catastrophic. The extra speed of the plane caused a sudden woosh of wind as the paratrooper left the plane and pulled the bag from their leg. Subsequently, some paratroopers hit the ground with nothing but a knife, secreted in their boot, to defend themselves. Despite all the travails, D-Day was a success. The tide had turned for the Allies.

V-E, or Victory in Europe Day came just short of a year later on May 8, 1945. V-J or Victory over Japan would officially come with the signing of the Instrument of Surrender on board the battleship, USS Missouri on September 2, 1945.

This weekend, as you engage in the rites of summer in America, give a thought, say a prayer, for those brave souls of 80 years ago who brought this day to you.

