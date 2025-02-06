Jury finds Allenstown man guilty in 2023 assault outside downtown bar

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – An Allenstown man was found guilty of first-degree assault in the beating of a man outside a downtown bar in September 2023.

Payson Tracy, 30, was found guilty by a Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury. A second man, Damon Carter, 35, of New Boston, is awaiting trial on charges related to the same incident.

According to police, officers went to McGarvey’s Bar, 1097 Elm St., at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2023, for a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in the alley outside the bar who was bleeding and suffering from serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to prosecutors, the man was unconscious, had a broken jaw, broken teeth and other injuries.

Police said Tracy was involved in a dispute with the victim inside McGarvey’s and both were asked to leave the bar. Once outside, Tracy and Carter allegedly attacked the man, severely injuring him.

“The victim was brutally assaulted by Tracy and another man until he was rendered unconscious, had a broken jaw, broken teeth, and several other wounds,” County Attorney John Coughlin said in a news release.

Tracy will be sentenced on April 17. First-degree assault is a class A felony which carries a sentence of 7 ½ to 15 years in prison.

