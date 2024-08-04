Kansas City Mayor kicks off canvassing for Harris

MANCHESTER, NH – Quentin Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, dropped in at the Manchester office of the Democratic Party on Sunday to kick off canvassing for Kamala Harris and down-ballot democratic candidates.

Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas speaks to canvassers.

This was not Lucas’ first visit to Manchester; he had come once before for a wedding in the fall, and commented on how beautiful the foliage can be.

Canvassers listen to Mayor Lucas

Lucas left Kansas City at 6 a.m. to be here, leaving behind his family, which includes a six-week old son. In his remarks to the gathered crowd, he echoed previous speakers Matt Wilhelm, Donna Soucy and Chris Pappas regarding the historic importance of this election.

Mayor Quentin Lucas speaks with Alderman, NH State Rep, & State Senate candidate Pat Long

He also mentioned other topics of particular importance, such as nationwide housing shortages and burgeoning unhoused populations, which have been challenges in Kansas City, Manchester, and many other communities.