Kennedy confirmed as DHHS Secretary, despite opposition from NH Delegation

Sen. Maggie Hassan speaking on the Senate floor Feb. 12, against the approval of Robert Kennedy Jr. as DHHS Secretary.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate voted 52-48 on Feb. 13 to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary following weeks of intense scrutiny over his qualifications and understanding of public health policies.

Among those voicing opposition were New Hampshire’s Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, who voted against the nomination.

On Feb. 12, both Hassan and Shaheen delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate to highlight Kennedy’s lack of basic knowledge about the health care programs that he would oversee, his history of promoting dangerous anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, his recent reversal on reproductive rights, and what she called his “complete absence of qualifications” to lead such a critical department.

“I asked Mr. Kennedy some fairly basic questions about Medicaid and Medicare, the most well-known health programs overseen by the department he seeks to lead, programs tens of millions of Americans count on for their care. He couldn’t accurately identify a single part of Medicare. He got every questions I asked wrong,” Hassan said. “No one in this body would hire even an entry-level healthcare staffer who didn’t understand the basics of Medicaid and Medicare.”

Said Shaheen, “To put it very simply at the outset Robert F Kennedy Jr. is unfit to lead the highest health office in our nation. First of all RFK has no – let me repeat, no health or medical experience. That in and of itself should be a red flag on this nominee who is supposed to be tasked with leading our nation’s health agency. But sadly, that’s not where the red flags end.”

Below: Senator Hassan and Shaheen’s full remarks.