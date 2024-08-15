Lebanon airport third to get piece of New Hampshire’s $8.8M FAA grant allocation

The runway extension at Lebanon Municipal Airport was awarded a $302,584 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, part of $8.8 million in potential grant money allocated for New Hampshire airports this year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Lebanon Municipal Airport photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The Lebanon Municipal Airport has been awarded some of the potential $8.8 million in Federal Aviation Administration airport modernization grant money available to the state this year.

Lebanon Municipal Airport was awarded $302,584 to extend and expand its taxiway, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday. LEB joins Manchester-Boston Regional and Pease International airports in grants awarded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Improvement Grant program this year.

The Lebanon grant was among $566.4 million in 267 grants for 44 states announced by the FAA in its ninth such announcement for $2.9 billion allocated this year.

New Hampshire airports are in line to get up to $8,852,994, but that’s no guarantee the 15 approved airports will get the money. Eligible airports are allocated an amount they can use for infrastructure projects that meet program requirements, but may be approved for less. The Lebanon project could have received up to $1 million, according to the FAA.

Grants are announced roughly once a month, and have received congressional approval before they are announced.

An FAA data visualization map showing allocated BIL Airport Infrastructure Grant money in New Hampshire. FAA graphic

Lebanon Municipal Airport is a city-run tower-controlled airport that has daily commercial service with Cape Air to Boston and White Plains, New York. It is extending and enhancing the taxiway on one of its runways, and shortening the other, so that they comply to FAA regulations.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was awarded $488,562 in May to help with its effort to build, install and expand lighting. MHT was awarded $3.5 million in 2022 through the program.

Portsmouth International Airport at Pease was awarded $1,431,749 for taxiway reconstruction, in July. The airport was awarded similar amounts in FY 2022 and 2023.

The FAA lists potential 2024 grants for Nashua, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Haverhill, Keene, Laconia, Newport, Rochester and Whitefield. The program began in 2022 and continues through 2026.