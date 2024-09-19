Letters: ‘Joyce Craig failed Manchester’

O P I N I O N

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

To the Editor:

Under Joyce Craig’s leadership, Manchester was a disaster.

Mayor Craig let the homeless run wild, setting tents up everywhere and leaving needles next to schools where young children would play outside. Instead of tackling this crisis head-on, Mayor Craig blamed others across the state for her failures. Does this sound like the type of leader we want in our next Governor?

Joyce Craig was a failed, incompetent mayor, and she’d be a disaster in the corner office.

Richard D. Irving

Manchester, NH

Richard D. Irving is a twenty year Manchester resident and a comic book author of Dartman from www.irvratcomics.weebly.com.