Mac Gives Back: Do your part to end veteran homelessness by eating mac & cheese in May

Harry Och digs in to some American Classic Mac-and-Cheese during the kick-off of Mac Gives Back, an initiative to support veterans experiencing homelessness in NH. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese on Friday kicked off its Mac Gives Back campaign aimed at helping reduce veteran homelessness.

In partnership with Harbor Care and moral support from the city of Manchester, Mr. Mac’s during the month of may will donate $1 to the cause of ending veteran homelessness for every “Classic All-American Mac” ordered.

Mr. Mac’s has made it a point to give back to the community through their Mac Gives Back program over the years, and saw an opportunity to promote it’s most popular dish, which is served up with an American flag.

“We’re excited to support this cause and raise awareness for homeless Veterans in Manchester. We hope this initiative inspires other local businesses to get involved as well. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in our community,” said Patrick Cain, co-founder of Mr. Mac’s.

Harbor Care CEO Henry Och said that efforts to address homelessness among veterans have proven successful – there are fewer homeless veterans right now in New Hampshire moving into permanent housing than entering the system.

There are approximately 150 homeless veterans across the state of New Hampshire, with about 40-50 in the city of Manchester, a number that ebbs and flows, Och said.

He relayed a story about a woman, also a veteran, who had been living out of her Jeep for the past three years in Manchester, due to various complicated circumstances.

“With the help of the VA identifying her as a veteran, we were able to get her into housing within a few hours,” Och said.

Veterans often struggle with mental illness and/or substance use, which complicates their journey to stability. But that is why Harbor Care is doing as much community outreach and connection as possible – the more hands on deck, the more people can be helped.

The city did not respond to a request for more information about how it is tangibly contributing to the success of ending veteran homelessness, however Mayor Ruais has said in the past that the success of local organizations like Harbor Care and Liberty House can provide useful information that can be applied to the general homeless population.

“This is a grassroots activity. The best solutions are those that are developed by the community because there’s ownership there. These are your neighbor’s kids, parents, they might be related to you, so it really is sourced in community,” Och said.

“Figuring out ways to collaborate is really what we’re doing, including sharing best practices. Yes, right now there’s a concerted effort to end veteran homelessness, but those lessons learned can be applied to other populations,” Och said.

With a background in public health, Och said advocacy with elected officials to identify more housing options for the homeless remains a vital part of Harbor Care’s mission.

“But at some point we have to take action to address the problem (of a lack of housing),” Och said.

Get your Mr. Mac’s Classic All-American – flag included – and support Harbor Care. Photo/Carol Robidoux

The Classic All American is macaroni with a mix of cheddar and American cheeses and is available in various sizes: $5.99 Kids | $8.99 Small | $15.99 Medium | $23.99 Large $49.99 Party Tray. You will get $1 off any size from May 1-31. Veterans always receive 20% off their orders.

Mr. Mac’s Macaroni & Cheese, located at 497 Hooksett Road in Manchester.