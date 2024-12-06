Man arrested last week as felon with firearm arrested again after police chase when car gets stuck on railroad tracks

File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – A man arrested last week for having a loaded firearm, a violation of his status as a convicted felon, is in custody again, this time after leading police on a brief chase before his car got stuck on the railroad tracks.

According to a police narrative, on December 5, 2024 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Manchester Police patrolling in the area of Auburn and Union streets attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving erratically.

Previe

The driver refused to stop and fled at approximately 50 mph and was disregarding traffic signals. For safety reasons, the pursuit was cancelled in the area of Auburn and Elm streets.

The driver continued to speed, entering the NBT Bank parking lot and then moving onto the train tracks. The vehicle ended up getting stuck on the train tracks in the area of Pleasant and Bedford streets. The driver bailed and ran on foot, but was apprehended a short time later in by responding officers. The driver was identified as David Previe, 33, of Raymond.

Previe is a convicted felon and a week ago was arrested with a loaded firearm.

During this recent arrest he was found with a small amount of fentanyl. Previe was charged with reckless conduct- deadly weapon, possession of a controlled drug, disobeying an officer, and traffic control device violation.

Previe was placed on preventative detention pending a hearing.