Man charged in Feb. 7 stabbing now out on bail, mayor calls for bail law ‘madness to end’

Bisson/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – Police on Monday announced the arrest of a city man in connection with a “brutal stabbing” outside a city convenience store and this immediate release on personal recognizance bail – which has elicited a call from Mayor Jay Ruais to end the “madness” of state bail policies.

Kyle Bisson, 25, of Manchester, was released on PR bail “despite the extreme violence and randomness of the crime,” according to a police statement issued Monday.

On Feb. 7 officers responded to Bunny’s Convenience Store on Elm Street and located a 42- year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers were able to treat him on scene and he was taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after, police located Bisson on Bridge Street also with a stab wound. Police said he had injured himself during the altercation on Elm Street. Bisson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and two counts of falsifying evidence.

The following day a magistrate hearing was held. Magistrate Stephanie Johnson is one of three magistrates appointed in December 2024 by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Gordon J. MacDonald to serve five-years terms.

The position of Magistrate is new to the Judicial Branch. It was established by House Bill 318 (codified at RSA chapter 491-B) as a way of ensuring that someone arrested on a serious offense would appear before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest, including weekends and holidays. Magistrate Johnson is a private practice attorney based in Portsmouth and has served as Assistant County Attorney in Rockingham County.

During the hearing Manchester Police asked that Bisson be held on preventative detention noting that ne and the stabbing victim did not appear to know one another, and at one point during the fight, the victim reportedly tried to run and Bisson followed him, continuing to stab him. Police argued that the violence showed clear and convincing evidence that Bisson was a danger to others.

Police further informed Magistrate Johnson that Bisson had a domestic violence – criminal threatening conviction in October 2024 which he was given a 60-day suspended sentence, suspended for two years.

Ultimately, Magistrate Johnson issued Bisson PR bail with standard conditions which included a no contact order with the victim.

In response, Mayor Jay Ruais issued the following statement Monday, calling for “the madness to end.”

“On what planet is it considered acceptable to stab another human being at least nine times, then

be released back out onto our streets? This is unconscionable. Our police, our residents and

our visitors are put at risk when criminals like this continue to be released, and it has to stop. I

recently testified on behalf of HB 592 to reform our state’s bail laws, and I appreciate the work

the legislature and Governor have done on this issue. Please send this legislation to the

Governor’s desk as quickly as possible, and get these people off our streets.”