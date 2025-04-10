Man sentenced to serve 8-16 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2024 rape

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man has been sentenced to serve 8 to 16-years in the New Hampshire State Prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a woman who was physically helpless to resist.

Camilo Padilla Tavarez, 28, formerly of 60 Krakow Ave., pleaded guilty on April 4, 2025, in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District to one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Judge Michael A. Klass sentenced Padilla Tavarez to serve 8 to 16 years in prison.

According to court records, a 27-year-old woman told police that on Jan. 2, 2024 Padilla Tavarez, who was a friend of hers, sexually assaulted her at her home after an evening out with a group of friends. The assault was recorded on video.

At his sentencing, prosecutors said the woman delivered a powerful impact statement, encouraging others who may face similar trauma: “So, if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, remember that you are not alone. Remember that you can overcome any obstacle and that you can find the strength to move forward. Report it, do not remain silent out of shame because here the only one who has to be ashamed is the aggressor, not the victim.”

Officer Gregory Levesque and Detective Nathan Harrington investigated the crime.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant County Attorneys Thomas Rogers and Laura Del Camp.