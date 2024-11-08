Manchester City Marathon road closures announced

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester City Marathon 2024 will be held on Sunday November 10, 2024 at 8:50 AM. This race will cause the closure of portions of a number of city streets throughout Manchester, as well as detouring traffic around those closed streets.

Date Road From To Closed Open 11/9/2024 Elm Street Pleasant Street Merrimack Street 2:00 PM 12:00 AM 11/10/2024 Elm Street Pleasant Street Merrimack Street 12:00 AM 5:00 PM Elm Street Granite Street Bridge Street 6:00 AM 4:30 PM Hanover Street Chestnut Street Elm Street 6:00 AM 4:00 PM Merrimack Street Chestnut Street Franklin Street 6:00 AM 4:30 PM Central Street Chestnut Street Elm Street 6:00 AM 1:30 PM Spring Street Elm Street Plaza Drive 6:00 AM 4:30 PM Bridge Street Bridge (Westbound) Elm Street McGregor Street 9:15 AM 11:00 AM McGregor Street Bremer Street Bridge Street 9:15 AM 9:45 AM Hanover St (westbound ONLY) Merrimack St Union St 9:00 AM 1:00 PM Granite Street Elm Street Canal Street 9:15 AM 4:30 PM

The timing of these closures is approximate and is as close to the estimated times of runners on the course as possible. The Manchester Police recommend planning for some delays if you come into the city on November 10th. The Amoskeag Bridge, Queen City Bridge and a portion of the Granite St Bridge will be open for the duration of the marathon. The course will have detour signs as well as police officers along the course to assist motorists.



MTA bus stops for November 9th will be relocated to the SNHU Arena on Lake Ave and Chestnut St