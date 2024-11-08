Manchester City Marathon road closures announced

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester City Marathon 2024 will be held on Sunday November 10, 2024 at 8:50 AM. This race will cause the closure of portions of a number of city streets throughout Manchester, as well as detouring traffic around those closed streets.

DateRoadFromToClosedOpen
11/9/2024Elm StreetPleasant StreetMerrimack Street2:00 PM12:00 AM
11/10/2024Elm StreetPleasant StreetMerrimack Street12:00 AM5:00 PM
Elm StreetGranite StreetBridge Street6:00 AM4:30 PM
Hanover StreetChestnut StreetElm Street6:00 AM4:00 PM
Merrimack StreetChestnut StreetFranklin Street6:00 AM4:30 PM
Central StreetChestnut StreetElm Street6:00 AM1:30 PM
Spring StreetElm StreetPlaza Drive6:00 AM4:30 PM
Bridge Street Bridge (Westbound)Elm StreetMcGregor Street9:15 AM11:00 AM
McGregor StreetBremer StreetBridge Street9:15 AM9:45 AM
Hanover St (westbound ONLY)Merrimack StUnion St9:00 AM1:00 PM
Granite StreetElm StreetCanal Street9:15 AM4:30 PM

The timing of these closures is approximate and is as close to the estimated times of runners on the course as possible. The Manchester Police recommend planning for some delays if you come into the city on November 10th. The Amoskeag Bridge, Queen City Bridge and a portion of the Granite St Bridge will be open for the duration of the marathon. The course will have detour signs as well as police officers along the course to assist motorists.
 
MTA bus stops for November 9th will be relocated to the SNHU Arena on Lake Ave and Chestnut St

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 