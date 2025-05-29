Manchester high school sports week in review (5/21-5/28)

MANCHESTER, NH – For some, the postseason has already started. For others, the regular season is wrapping up this week as teams make a last-second push for the playoffs. Here’s a glance at how Manchester student athletes have fared over the past seven days:
Girls tennis
The Derryfield School girls tennis team, defending the state championship, wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 6-0 victory over Manchester Central on Friday, May 23. Having earned a first-round bye, the Cougars will play No. 9 Exeter Friday at 4 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.
Full results:
– Thursday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 0, Pinkerton 5
– Thursday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 0, Bishop Guertin 5
– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield 6, Manchester Central 0
– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 1, Keene 8
– Wednesday, May 28 – No. 11 Trinity 3, Berlin 6 (D-III first round)
Upcoming schedule:
– Friday, May 23 – No. 1 Derryfield home vs. No. 9 Exeter, 4 p.m.
– Tuesday, June 3 – Division-I state semifinals, 4 p.m.
– Thursday, June 5 – Division-I state final, 4 p.m. @ Southern New Hampshire University
Boys tennis
The Derryfield School and Manchester Central boys tennis teams both made the Division-I tournament, which began on Tuesday. While the third-ranked Cougars earned a first-round bye, the eighth-seeded Little Green earned a 6-3 home victory over No. 9 Salem.
Central is scheduled to travel north to face top-ranked Hanover today at 4 p.m., while Derryfield hosts No. 6 Londonderry at 4 p.m.
Results:
– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Central 8, Manchester Memorial 1
– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 0, Profile 9
– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 0, Keene 9
– Saturday, May 24 – Manchester Central 7, Nashua South 2
– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Central 6, Salem 3 (First round of D-I playoffs)
Upcoming schedule:
– Thursday, May 29 – No. 8 Manchester Central away at No. 1 Hanover, 4 p.m. (D-I quarterfinals)
– Thursday, May 29 – No. 3 Derryfield home vs. No. 6 Londonderry, 4 p.m. (D-I quarterfinals) Check back for full coverage of this contest
– Monday, June 2 – Division-I semifinals, 4 p.m. @ home of higher seed
– Wednesday, June 4 – Division-I finals, 4 p.m. @ Southern New Hampshire University
Boys lacrosse
Results:
– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 1, Plymouth 11
– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield 11, St. Thomas Aquinas 10
– Thursday, May 22 – Trinity 14, Stevens 4
– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial/Central 15, Nashua North 8
– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield 10, Nashua South 2
– Tuesday, May 27 – Derryfield 22, Spaulding 2
– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial/Central 6, Bedford 17
– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Memorial/Central 4, Merrimack 9
– Wednesday, May 28 – Trinity 4, Bishop Brady 10
Upcoming schedule:
– Friday, May 30 – Derryfield away at Oyster River/Newmarket, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Results:
– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield 16, Plymouth 4
– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 10, Laconia 20
– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 8, Alvirne 20
– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 5, Keene-Monadnock 12
– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Central/West 8, Nashua North 11
– Monday, May 26 – Trinity 22, Campbell 10
– Tuesday, May 27 – Trinity 17, Pembroke 10
– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial 3, Timberlane 16
– Wednesday, May 28 – Derryfield 16, Kearsarge 2
– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Central/West 1, Portsmouth 19
Upcoming schedule:
– Thursday, May 29 – Trinity away at Gilford, 3 p.m.
– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Memorial home vs. Merrimack Valley, 3 p.m.
– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Central/West home vs. Spaulding, 4:45 p.m.
Baseball
Results:
– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 0, Bishop Guertin 6
– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Central 2, Alvirne 1
– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield 5, Raymond 3
– Thursday, May 22 – Trinity 12, Spaulding 2
– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 3, Alvirne 2
– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield 6, Prospect Mountain 5
– Saturday, May 24 – Manchester Central/West 2, Concord 7
– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial 6, Manchester Central/West 2
– Tuesday, May 27 – Trinity 10, Concord 0
– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Central/West 1, Trinity 12
– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Memorial 0, Concord 6
Upcoming schedule:
– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Memorial away at Trinity, 4 p.m.
– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Central/West home vs. Nashua South, 7 p.m.
– Thursday, May 29 – Derryfield away at Hopkinton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Results:
– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 0, Monadnock 17
– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Central/Memorial 17, Alvirne 9
– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Central Memorial 1, Bedford 4
– Tuesday, May 27 – Trinity 9, Raymond 9
– Wednesday, May 28 – Trinity 3, Bishop Brady 5
– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Central/Memorial 1, Concord 16
Upcoming schedule:
– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Central/Memorial at Nashua South, 4 p.m.
– Friday, May 30 – Trinity home vs. Gilford, 3 p.m.