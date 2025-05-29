Manchester high school sports week in review (5/21-5/28)

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – For some, the postseason has already started. For others, the regular season is wrapping up this week as teams make a last-second push for the playoffs. Here’s a glance at how Manchester student athletes have fared over the past seven days:

Girls tennis

The Derryfield School girls tennis team, defending the state championship, wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 6-0 victory over Manchester Central on Friday, May 23. Having earned a first-round bye, the Cougars will play No. 9 Exeter Friday at 4 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

Full results:

– Thursday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 0, Pinkerton 5

– Thursday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 0, Bishop Guertin 5

– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield 6, Manchester Central 0

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 1, Keene 8

– Wednesday, May 28 – No. 11 Trinity 3, Berlin 6 (D-III first round)

Upcoming schedule:

– Friday, May 23 – No. 1 Derryfield home vs. No. 9 Exeter, 4 p.m.

– Tuesday, June 3 – Division-I state semifinals, 4 p.m.

– Thursday, June 5 – Division-I state final, 4 p.m. @ Southern New Hampshire University

Boys tennis

The Derryfield School and Manchester Central boys tennis teams both made the Division-I tournament, which began on Tuesday. While the third-ranked Cougars earned a first-round bye, the eighth-seeded Little Green earned a 6-3 home victory over No. 9 Salem.

Central is scheduled to travel north to face top-ranked Hanover today at 4 p.m., while Derryfield hosts No. 6 Londonderry at 4 p.m.

Results:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Central 8, Manchester Memorial 1

– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 0, Profile 9

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 0, Keene 9

– Saturday, May 24 – Manchester Central 7, Nashua South 2

– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Central 6, Salem 3 (First round of D-I playoffs)

Upcoming schedule:

– Thursday, May 29 – No. 8 Manchester Central away at No. 1 Hanover, 4 p.m. (D-I quarterfinals)

– Thursday, May 29 – No. 3 Derryfield home vs. No. 6 Londonderry, 4 p.m. (D-I quarterfinals) Check back for full coverage of this contest

– Monday, June 2 – Division-I semifinals, 4 p.m. @ home of higher seed

– Wednesday, June 4 – Division-I finals, 4 p.m. @ Southern New Hampshire University

Boys lacrosse

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

Results:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 1, Plymouth 11

– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield 11, St. Thomas Aquinas 10

– Thursday, May 22 – Trinity 14, Stevens 4

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial/Central 15, Nashua North 8

– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield 10, Nashua South 2

– Tuesday, May 27 – Derryfield 22, Spaulding 2

– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial/Central 6, Bedford 17

– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Memorial/Central 4, Merrimack 9

– Wednesday, May 28 – Trinity 4, Bishop Brady 10

Upcoming schedule:

– Friday, May 30 – Derryfield away at Oyster River/Newmarket, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Results:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield 16, Plymouth 4

– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 10, Laconia 20

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 8, Alvirne 20

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 5, Keene-Monadnock 12

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Central/West 8, Nashua North 11

– Monday, May 26 – Trinity 22, Campbell 10

– Tuesday, May 27 – Trinity 17, Pembroke 10

– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial 3, Timberlane 16

– Wednesday, May 28 – Derryfield 16, Kearsarge 2

– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Central/West 1, Portsmouth 19

Upcoming schedule:

– Thursday, May 29 – Trinity away at Gilford, 3 p.m.

– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Memorial home vs. Merrimack Valley, 3 p.m.

– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Central/West home vs. Spaulding, 4:45 p.m.

Baseball

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

Results:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Memorial 0, Bishop Guertin 6

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Central 2, Alvirne 1

– Wednesday, May 21 – Derryfield 5, Raymond 3

– Thursday, May 22 – Trinity 12, Spaulding 2

– Friday, May 23 – Manchester Memorial 3, Alvirne 2

– Friday, May 23 – Derryfield 6, Prospect Mountain 5

– Saturday, May 24 – Manchester Central/West 2, Concord 7

– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Memorial 6, Manchester Central/West 2

– Tuesday, May 27 – Trinity 10, Concord 0

– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Central/West 1, Trinity 12

– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Memorial 0, Concord 6

Upcoming schedule:

– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Memorial away at Trinity, 4 p.m.

– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Central/West home vs. Nashua South, 7 p.m.

– Thursday, May 29 – Derryfield away at Hopkinton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

Results:

– Wednesday, May 21 – Trinity 0, Monadnock 17

– Wednesday, May 21 – Manchester Central/Memorial 17, Alvirne 9

– Tuesday, May 27 – Manchester Central Memorial 1, Bedford 4

– Tuesday, May 27 – Trinity 9, Raymond 9

– Wednesday, May 28 – Trinity 3, Bishop Brady 5

– Wednesday, May 28 – Manchester Central/Memorial 1, Concord 16

Upcoming schedule:

– Thursday, May 29 – Manchester Central/Memorial at Nashua South, 4 p.m.

– Friday, May 30 – Trinity home vs. Gilford, 3 p.m.