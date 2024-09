The peer support group, also known as “Boys to Men” Courtesy/OYS

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester Office of Youth Services has released its Fiscal Year 2024 report, featuring details about a variety of their initiatives such as their youth basketball camps , summer programs , and youth peer assistance groups.

A full copy of the report can be found below. More information on OYS can be found at their page on the city website.