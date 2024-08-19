Manchester Police Senior Walks: Fall session starts Sept. 9

The senior walks bring people together for health walks and social engagement. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Community Affairs Division announces the 2024 Fall Senior Walks. These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers. Walks are held Monday mornings at 9am unless otherwise noted. The walks are approx. 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.

September 9, 2024 Manchester River Walk – East

Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.

September 16, 2024 Rockingham Rec Trail

Meet at the old CVS, 271 Mammoth Rd. Please do not park against building

September 23, 2024 Weston Tower

Meet at the parking lot near the baseball field across from Trinity High School

September 30, 2024 Manchester River Walk – West

Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St.

October 7, 2024 Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln.

October 16, 2024 Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St

October 21, 2024 Rock Rimmon

Meet behind Northwest Elementary School on Youville St, in the parking lot next to the baseball fields

October 28, 2024 Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln

November 4, 2024 Massabesic Lake Trail

Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike, just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle

November 12, 2024 Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve