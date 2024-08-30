Manchester School District gives folks a look into new modular classrooms

An inside look at one of the classrooms. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The school year is just about ready to begin for public school students in Manchester and students and parents looking to learn more about the district’s new modular classrooms got a chance to take a look during an open house held by the Manchester School District.

The open house on Thursday was held at McLaughlin Middle School, where the modular classrooms will house incoming fifth graders until permanent classrooms can be constructed in upcoming years. Modular classrooms are being used for similar purposes at the district’s other three middle schools as well as at McDonough and Beech Street Elementary Schools, which will house incoming students from the now closed Henry Wilson Elementary School as preparations begin to house Wilson and Beech Street students into a new Beech Street Elementary School.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis said that the impressions she saw from parents, students and even staff members was overwhelmingly positive as the open house also drew neighbors to the school as well just looking to see what was going on.

“It’s really cool to see everyone’s energy and excitement about it,” said Gillis. “The reaction has been almost the opposite of what everyone expected before they came here and just assumed this would be a negative experience.”

Gillis noted that some students and teachers not assigned to the modular buildings expressed jealousy given that the modular buildings have air conditioning while McLaughlin’s current permanent classrooms do not.

An outside look at the modular. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

McLaughlin Principal Kelly Williams echoed the sentiments that Gillis saw and heard during the open house time on Thursday.

“Everyone thought that these classrooms were way nicer than expected,” said Williams, who has taught in Manchester now for 20 years. “I think there was just a huge difference between what people assumed a portable classroom might have once looked like and what these classrooms look like now.”

At McLaughlin, the fifth-grade students will spend the entire day in the modular classrooms except for lunch time and specialty classes like art or music, with those classes organized to minimize traffic between the modulars and the main school.

The modular classrooms at the six schools cost approximately $19 million and will be kept by the Manchester School District after permanent classrooms are completed at the middle schools and the new Beech Street Elementary. Gillis stated that the classrooms could be moved and rebuilt elsewhere in the city as needed.

They’re also part of Phase One of the district’s facilities plan, overseen by Symmes Maini and McKee Associates, better known as SMMA. Jennifer Soucy, a project architect with SMMA, was on hand and she echoed the sentiments of Gillis and Williams.

“It’s fabulous to hear all the positive feedback. Everyone is loving the fact that it’s a new building, it’s fresh and exciting,” she said. “We’ve heard a lot of people say that this was much nicer than they thought. It’s equipped with all the most modern technology and its systems are tied into the school as well.”